HERE works with AWS to provide indoor/outdoor device positioning services to AWS third-party developers 

New AWS IoT Core Device Location offering integrates HERE Positioning APIs

HERE Positioning utilizes Wi-Fi and cellular networks for reliable positioning without relying on GPS/GNSS technologies

/EIN News/ -- CES 2023, Las Vegas – HERE Technologies, the world’s leading location data and technology platforms, today announced its work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver developers with improved performance for indoor/outdoor positioning capabilities to track and manage any number of internet-of-things (IoT) devices.

Across industries and sectors, devices and applications demand reliable and accurate positioning information, regardless of environment or signal availability from Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).

Recently at re:Invent 2022, AWS introduced the new AWS IoT Core Device Location feature to make it possible to track and manage IoT devices without relying on GNSS/Global Positioning System (GPS) hardware. Historically, not all IoT devices can be equipped with GPS due to its high-power requirements, larger device footprint and higher integration costs.

HERE Positioning is being supported by AWS IoT Core Device Location for more accurate, indoor/outdoor position estimates globally. HERE Positioning allows for seamless switching between different localizing technologies and does not rely on GNSS for the location of a device or application. The HERE Positioning API supports a large variety of device types, regardless of operating system if some network or cellular connectivity is available.

With AWS IoT Core Device Location, for example, field service teams can stay informed and quickly identify the location of devices that require maintenance action. It can also support location-based security enhancements, such as restricting access to a specific geographic region and improve the security of any IoT solution.

HERE Positioning maintains a worldwide database of more than 200 million Cell-ID (GSM, WCDMA, LTE, 5G) and 5.6 billion Wi-Fi Access Point locations, which is dynamically updated and populated through sophisticated machine learning (ML) algorithms.

“We’re proud to expand our work with AWS to bring these increasingly relied upon capabilities and location-based services to the AWS developer community. Support for HERE Positioning makes devices and applications location-aware at a global scale in various environments with high-levels of positioning accuracy and data security,” Giovanni Lanfranchi, Chief Product and Technology Officer at HERE Technologies.

