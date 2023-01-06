Octave Holdings and Investments Launches ORF VIII/ORF VII Fully Deployed
ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC (“Octave”), a privately held real estate investment company recently launched Octave Realty Fund VIII, LLC (“ORF VIII), its eight real estate focused fund. The launch of ORF VIII follows the successful deployment of all committed capital for Octave Opportunity Fund, LLC, Octave’s seventh real estate focused fund (“ORF VII”).
Even in the current inflationary environment, we continue to believe that great investment opportunities exist for Octave to deliver above average returns to its stakeholders by implementing its disciplined investment strategy, developing and maintaining strategic partnerships throughout the commercial real estate industry, and maintaining an alignment of interests with investors. We launched ORF VIII to pursue these opportunistic acquisitions. ORF VIII completed the acquisition of the 101 room "avid hotel Fort Lauderdale Airport - Cruise" in Dania Beach, Florida and is currently accepting subscriptions for up to $20 million through February 2023. Interested persons can obtain more information about Octave and ORF VIII by registering on Octave’s website, www.octavehi.com.¹
ORF VII
ORF VII acquired $180 million of commercial real estate assets, including four retail shopping centers including Barret Pavilion, a Target shadow anchored power center in metro Atlanta, the Publix anchored Sunshine Plaza in South Daytona Beach, Pelican Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Felch Street Shopping Center in Holland, Michigan. ORF VII was also the commencement of Octave’s joint venture to acquire high-quality limited services hotels under premier flags of Hilton, Marriott and IHG and completed the acquisition of five hotels.
“We are grateful to our network of investors whose trust and faith in us and our investment strategy is humbling,” said Sridhar Marupudi, Co-Founder and CEO of Octave. “We are very proud of the transparency we provide to each of our investors through our proprietary investor portal, which provides real time access to relevant documents and performance data.”
“We are extremely thankful for the support from all of our over 400 high net worth investors, and especially the continued validation of our investment strategy from our existing investors, many of whom have invested in each of our funds,” said Zia Rahman, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Octave.
Parth Munshi, Octave’s EVP and General Counsel commented, “we are proud of our dedicated in house team of finance, legal, M&A and property management professionals who tirelessly strive to find great acquisition opportunities, diligently bring deals to fruition and manage our properties to be best in class, all with the goal to fulfill our mission of capital preservation along with an attractive and predictable risk-adjusted return as a solid alternative to other investment strategies.”
About Octave
Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates and/or manages a portfolio of over 45 commercial real estate assets in eleven states valued at over $550 million.
Octave’s mission is to create an extraordinary investment experience leveraging our proven real estate strategies, our intuitive and dynamic investor portal, alongside our unparalleled customer experience.
Octave and its affiliates seek to deliver above average returns to their stakeholders by implementing a disciplined investment strategy, developing and maintaining strategic partnerships throughout the commercial real estate industry, and maintaining an alignment of interests with investors.
¹ The foregoing is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering or solicitation will be made only to qualified prospective investors pursuant to a confidential offering memorandum, and the subscription documents, all of which should be read in their entirety.
Parth Munshi
Learn More
