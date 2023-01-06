Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,935 in the last 365 days.

2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will co-host the 2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Japanese Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu on January 11, 2023, at the Department of State.

The U.S.-Japan Alliance is an enduring cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.  The United States and Japan will discuss our shared vision of a modernized Alliance that will tackle 21st century challenges in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.

The Secretaries and Ministers will participate in a joint press availability on the outcomes of this year’s ministerial meeting at 5:00 p.m. in the Department of State’s Benjamin Franklin Room.  This event will be open press coverage and livestreamed on www.state.gov.

Preset time for video cameras to place tripods and check audio:  1:15 p.m. at the 23rd St. Entrance

Final access time for all press:  4:30 p.m. at the 23rd St. Entrance

Media representatives may attend upon presentation of one of the following: (1) a U.S. government-issued identification card (Department of State, White House, Congress, Department of Defense, or Foreign Press Center), (2) a media-issued photo identification card, or (3) a letter from the requester’s employer on letterhead verifying his/her employment status as a journalist, accompanied by an official photo identification (driver’s license or passport).  Those who do not have a State Department building pass should allow adequate time for security processing.

For more information, please contact the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs at EAP-Press@state.gov.

You just read:

2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.