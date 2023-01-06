Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will co-host the 2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Japanese Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu on January 11, 2023, at the Department of State.

The U.S.-Japan Alliance is an enduring cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The United States and Japan will discuss our shared vision of a modernized Alliance that will tackle 21st century challenges in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.

The Secretaries and Ministers will participate in a joint press availability on the outcomes of this year’s ministerial meeting at 5:00 p.m. in the Department of State’s Benjamin Franklin Room. This event will be open press coverage and livestreamed on www.state.gov.

Preset time for video cameras to place tripods and check audio: 1:15 p.m. at the 23rd St. Entrance

Final access time for all press: 4:30 p.m. at the 23rd St. Entrance

Media representatives may attend upon presentation of one of the following: (1) a U.S. government-issued identification card (Department of State, White House, Congress, Department of Defense, or Foreign Press Center), (2) a media-issued photo identification card, or (3) a letter from the requester’s employer on letterhead verifying his/her employment status as a journalist, accompanied by an official photo identification (driver’s license or passport). Those who do not have a State Department building pass should allow adequate time for security processing.

For more information, please contact the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs at EAP-Press@state.gov.