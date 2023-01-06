Black Label™ ThermoWood Wins 2022 Product Innovation Award from Architectural Products Magazine

ThermoWood Ash from Tropical Forest Products' premium Black Label™ brand of thermally modified lumber has received a Product Innovation Award (PIA) from Architectural Products magazine.

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tropical Forest Products announces ThermoWood Ash from its premium Black Label™ brand of thermally modified lumber has received a Product Innovation Award (PIA) from Architectural Products magazine. Crafted using the brand's state-of-the-art thermal modification process, Black Label ThermoWood provides superior durability and stability while maintaining a beautiful, natural look. It is also certified sustainable by the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC 155777).

Architectural Products' 2022 PIA awards recognize innovative products and applications across the design and construction spectrum. Judged by a distinguished panel of 17 designers and architects, the awards select manufacturers based on quality and performance beyond industry standards.

"Our team at Black Label is honored to have ThermoWood Ash named a winner of Architectural Products' esteemed Product Innovation Awards," said Kris Kanagenthran, Chief Executive Officer of Tropical Forest Products. "Black Label's thermally enhanced process offers architects and designers excellent performance and high-level aesthetics to suit an endless range of architectural applications."

Unlike traditional softwood, which may need replacement every few years, Black Label's high-quality, chemical-free ThermoWood technology is equally suitable for interior as well as exterior applications and is guaranteed to last for decades, thanks to Black Label's heat treatment process. The brand's lumber portfolio also consists of a selection of the finest Ipe, Cumaru, Jatoba, Garapa, Bulletwood, and Tigerwood in the world, as well as thermally modified Black Label Kebony. All Black Label tropical hardwoods are certified sustainable by the Forest Stewardship Council® (155777), Unifloresta and/or the Legal Lumber™ Due Care Chain of Custody environmental compliance program.

Each board must be Premium Architectural Grade or superior to earn the Black Label title. Black Label products are ideal for multiple applications that range from decking, cladding and deck tiles to architectural millwork. The brand also offers a variety of professional-grade accessories for building and maintaining decks, cladding, and other wood products.

Black Label provides a complete marketing and promotional support program along with a very strong online presence, all with the dealer, contractor, architect, designer and homeowner in mind. Learn more at BlackLabelWood.com; email info@blacklabelwood.com or call 905-672-8000. Visit Architectural Products to see a list of PIA winners.

About Tropical Forest Products, the exclusive North American Distributor of Black Label Wood

Tropical Forest Products, a leading hardwood distributor that operates throughout the United States and Canada, was founded with the belief that acquiring lumber of superior quality should be easy and ethical. Its team is made up of passionate people who love everything about forests and their survival. Tropical Forest Products strives to meet every client's need with quality lumber and deliver products on time, maintain commitment to client service, and maintain the best prices in the market.

