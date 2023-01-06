Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,072 in the last 365 days.

Nunavut Court of Justice Finds PPSC Prosecutor Not Guilty of Contempt

IQALUIT, NU, Jan. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - On July 13, 2022, prosecutor Emma Baasch was advised that an accused allegedly interfered with a witness that was scheduled to testify at a trial held at the Nunavut Court of Justice (NUCJ) in Iqaluit that morning. The information provided to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) led to the arrest of the accused outside of the courtroom.

The NUCJ took issue with the arrest happening within the courthouse before the scheduled trial could take place.

The NUCJ found Ms. Baasch not guilty of contempt but made comments in the decision that called her integrity and ethics into question. The PPSC is of the view that the prosecutor acted ethically at all times.

Throughout the proceedings of July 13, 2022, Ms. Baasch acted according to the PPSC's Code of Conduct and followed the principles set out in the PPSC Deskbook. The PPSC fully supports Ms. Baasch.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

(Version française disponible)

SOURCE Public Prosecution Service Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/06/c3399.html

You just read:

Nunavut Court of Justice Finds PPSC Prosecutor Not Guilty of Contempt

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.