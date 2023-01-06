Nunavut Court of Justice Finds PPSC Prosecutor Not Guilty of Contempt

IQALUIT, NU, Jan. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - On July 13, 2022, prosecutor Emma Baasch was advised that an accused allegedly interfered with a witness that was scheduled to testify at a trial held at the Nunavut Court of Justice (NUCJ) in Iqaluit that morning. The information provided to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) led to the arrest of the accused outside of the courtroom.

The NUCJ took issue with the arrest happening within the courthouse before the scheduled trial could take place.

The NUCJ found Ms. Baasch not guilty of contempt but made comments in the decision that called her integrity and ethics into question. The PPSC is of the view that the prosecutor acted ethically at all times.

Throughout the proceedings of July 13, 2022, Ms. Baasch acted according to the PPSC's Code of Conduct and followed the principles set out in the PPSC Deskbook. The PPSC fully supports Ms. Baasch.

