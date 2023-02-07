Todd P. Briscoe, DDS offers cutting-edge cosmetic dentistry in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering restorative dentistry, orthodontic and dental implants.

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Fort Wayne, Indiana, Todd P. Briscoe, DDS, a highly qualified and experienced cosmetic dentist, works. Dr. Briscoe's main goal is to give each of his patients the individualised, superior care they need to have the stunning, healthy smiles they deserve.

Dr. Briscoe provides a variety of therapies as a cosmetic dentist to enhance the appearance of teeth and gums. Dr. Briscoe offers a number of popular cosmetic dentistry procedures, such as porcelain veneers, dental bonding, teeth whitening, and orthodontic care.

Teeth whitening is one of the most well-liked cosmetic dental procedures provided by Dr. Briscoe. This procedure will brighten and whiten teeth, making patient look more appealing and youthful. To accommodate patient needs and preferences, Dr. Briscoe provides both in-office and at-home teeth whitening alternatives. While at-home teeth whitening is a more practical and gradual alternative that enables to obtain desired results over time, in-office teeth whitening is a rapid and efficient way to achieve spectacular effects in just one visit.

Porcelain veneers are another another well-liked cosmetic dentistry procedure provided by Dr. Briscoe. These incredibly thin ceramic shells are created to fit over the front of teeth, hiding any flaws and giving patient a gorgeous, realistic-looking smile. For those who have chips, cracks, gaps, or discolouration in their teeth, veneers are a fantastic choice.

Another procedure Dr. Briscoe provides to enhance the appearance of teeth is dental bonding. This procedure involves coating teeth with a tooth-colored resin substance, which is then moulded and polished to match the size, shape, and colour of neighbouring teeth. Dental bonding can be used to treat stains or discolouration on teeth as well as to close up gaps and repair chips in teeth.

Dr. Briscoe also provides orthodontic care, such as clear aligners, to help straighten teeth and give a beautiful, healthy smile, in addition to these cosmetic dental procedures. Since they are nearly invisible and more comfortable to wear than conventional metal braces, clear aligners are a well-liked substitute.

The best degree of care and attention for his patients is Dr. Briscoe's ultimate goal. He takes the time to hear patients worries and work with them to create a tailored treatment strategy that satisfies their unique requirements and objectives. He is committed to keeping abreast of the most recent developments in cosmetic dentistry and only employs the most cutting-edge methods and equipment to give the greatest outcomes. Visit their Todd P. Briscoe, DDS Google Business Profile for more details or to make an appointment, or give them a call at (260) 486-9950.

In conclusion, Fort Wayne, Indiana cosmetic dentist Todd P. Briscoe, DDS, is a highly qualified and experienced dental professional who provides a variety of services to help improve the appearance of teeth and gums. Dr. Briscoe has the skills and understanding required to help patient achieve the stunning, healthy smile patient deserve, from porcelain veneers and teeth whitening to dental bonding and orthodontic therapy. Patients can trust that Dr. Briscoe will provide them the best results possible thanks to his individualised approach to care and dedication to staying current with the most recent developments in cosmetic dentistry.

Press release prepared by Nimbus Marketing

