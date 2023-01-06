Omicron Variant XBB 1.5 responsible for almost half of U.S. COVID cases
Everything we do at PHASE is backed by science and technology, whether it is detecting the latest COVID-19 variant, or a diagnostic testing ecosystem for cancer and other infectious diseases.”GARDEN GROVE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Does your COVID-19 Antigen Rapid At-Home test detect the new variant?
PHASE Scientific, a health diagnostics innovator and maker of INDICAID® Rapid Antigen Tests continuously monitors emerging variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 and how their mutations may impact the performance of their INDICAID® COVID-19 Antigen Rapid At-Home test.
Today PHASE announces it has completed in-house analytical testing for the detection of various Omicron sub-variant nucleocapsid (N) proteins, which demonstrates that the INDICAID test achieves a similar level of detection compared to the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
Furthermore, an independent evaluation by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) RADx Variant Task Force has determined the INDICAID® test detects the Omicron variant B.1.1.529 and Omicron sub-variant BA.2 (B.1.1.529.2) in live clinical samples. Taken together, PHASE’s in-house testing and the independent evaluation by the RADx VTF suggest the N protein mutations of currently circulating Omicron sub-variants, including recently identified XBB.1.5, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, and are unlikely to impact INDICAID® test performance.
“Everything we do at PHASE is backed by science and technology, whether it is detecting the latest COVID-19 variant, or a diagnostic testing ecosystem for cancer and other infectious diseases, we want to provide the peace-of-mind that comes with knowing your state of health so you can make better informed decisions,” said Felix Chao, General Manager for PHASE Scientific Americas. “Providing individuals and healthcare practitioners fast and accurate testing, which can detect numerous variants, will continue to be a critical component in how we combat the spread of this infectious disease.”
To learn more about PHASE Scientific’s ongoing COVID-19 research click on https://www.phasescientificamericas.com/research/
About PHASE Scientific International LTD
PHASE Scientific is a fast growing biotechnology company dedicated to inspiring a new state of health. We are committed to providing patients and healthcare providers with innovative diagnostic and data tools that will assist them in understanding their health and making better health decisions. The company has its headquarters in Hong Kong, along with offices in Southern California, Atlanta and Mainland China. For additional information, visit the PHASE Scientific website at https://www.phasescientificamericas.com/
About the INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test
The INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test is authorized for non-prescription home use. INDICAID® is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner. Learn more about our INDICAID® tests and our test-to-treat partnership at https://www.phasescientificamericas.com/test-to-treat/
