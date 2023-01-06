Book Seeks to Uplift People Against Pain and Suffering
“Fighting To Survive” Teaches Important Lessons From First-Hand ExperienceTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many problems ravage our lives. The most important shield we have against it is strength. But what if we have lost all the strength we need to fight our own battles?
A new book aims to assist people who are going through different kinds of struggles in their lives, and seeks to bring them out of their sufferings, gracefully, with head held up.
The book “Fighting to Survive: The Suicide Disease” is inspired by the own experience of an author who struggled in searching for medical help for a disease almost no doctor has treated. But after all the turmoil she has been through, she came up with realizations and she successfully compiled them in an amazing book that brings a masterpiece of beautiful self-help stories.
Written by prolific author Judy Rentz, the book seeks to renew the faith and hope of people who have lost every bit of it.
“There are times when we feel that no one knows, understands, or even searches for information about the ‘Monster’ that takes you to your knees, grabbing and holding anything to help you get through the unrelenting attacks that many times cause you to think you cannot survive. But there is help and God is going to bring it to those who seek it,” Rentz expresses.
Judy continues by saying that there is hope in every struggle. “I write this to let you know we ‘sufferers’ now have help. Six and a half years I lay in gripping, deathly pain, but praise God, help came,” she says.
She hopes that the book can bring inspiration and motivation especially to the those who suffer the same struggles that she had. This book is for people who have tried to explain doctor after doctor, searching always for anyone who could understand and offer compassion to them; and yet no help comes time after time.
The author is a proud country girl. However, with her husband's job with JC Penney Co, they already moved from one side of the country to the other, seeing much and learning to meet people from all locations in the world. “We had a great time showing our two children some wonderful sights in this amazing country!” she says.
Rentz loves people but the upbringing she had in a small country was, for her, the most impressive, and she credits her mother for such experience.
A property manager of 626 affluent condominiums in Atlanta, Georgia, Rentz was named most outstanding manager in the city by the property owners. She has now dedicated her life as a Godly mother and wife, which is the best career she ever had.
Get your copies now of “Fighting to Survive”, available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide!
