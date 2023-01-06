American Technology Services Acquires 200Apps

ATS goes international by augmenting its offerings with those of the leading creative app firm in Jerusalem.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Technology Services (ATS), a leading provider of technology solutions for businesses of all sizes, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 200Apps, a creative design and development firm specializing in developing web and mobile app solutions. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for ATS as it expands its capabilities and strengthens its position as a comprehensive technology partner for businesses.

"Jerusalem's rise in advanced technology cannot be ignored in the global marketplace. We are thrilled to be a part of that progress," said Dov Horowitz, CEO of American Technology Services.

200Apps is an established leader in the mobile app development space, with a portfolio of successful projects. The company's experienced designers and developers have a proven track record of delivering high-quality, user-friendly apps that drive business growth and customer engagement.

"We are pleased to welcome Alex Ya'akobov and the 200Apps team to the ATS family," said Andy Wayne, EVP of American Technology Services. "This acquisition allows us to enhance our offerings and provide even greater value to our clients. 200Apps brings a wealth of expertise and creative talent to the table, and we are excited to leverage their skills to help our clients be successful."

The acquisition of 200Apps fits seamlessly into ATS's strategic growth plan and expands the company's mobile app development market capabilities. With the addition of 200Apps, ATS can now offer a full range of services, from app design and development to deployment and ongoing maintenance. This comprehensive approach allows ATS to serve its clients better and meet their evolving technology needs.

"We are excited to join forces with ATS and bring our mobile app development expertise to their already impressive portfolio of technology solutions," said Alex Ya'akobov, CEO of 200Apps. "ATS's commitment to delivering excellent customer service and driving innovation is one of the reasons we are excited to join the team. This acquisition will allow us to continue to grow in the U.S. market and provide more value to our multinational clients."

About American Technology Services

Using a team of experienced professionals focused on delivering exceptional customer service, American Technology Services optimizes companies' technology infrastructure, improves productivity, and drives innovation.

Whether you are looking for cloud computing, cybersecurity, compliance, or managed IT services, American Technology Services offers a full range of services to ensure your business succeeds.

www.networkATS.com

About 200Apps

200Apps is one of the leading app and website development firms in Israel. The company was founded in 2014 and has developed more than 200 products so far for clients from all over the world. The team of UX strategists, app designers, and dedicated software engineers is ready to build your next significant venture.

www.200Apps.com

Media Contact:

Cindy Mallory

Emerging Tech Strategist

Cindy.Mallory@networkATS.com

(347) 277-6981

www.networkATS.com

