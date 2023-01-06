Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,047 in the last 365 days.

SINTX TECHNOLOGIES REGAINS COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ MINIMUM BID PRICE LISTING REQUIREMENT

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, today announced that it has received notification from the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications Staff notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with NASDAQ's minimum bid price requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The notification indicated that because the closing bid price of the Company's common stock having been at $1.00 per share or greater for at least ten consecutive business days, from December 20, 2022 to January 4, 2023, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and the matter is now closed.

About SINTX Technologies

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past two years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Utah and Maryland.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its advanced ceramics material platforms, please visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that the company will be able to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). A discussion of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in SINTX's Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 25, 2022, and in SINTX's other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

Contact:
SINTX Technologies 
801.839.3502
IR@sintx.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

SINTX TECHNOLOGIES REGAINS COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ MINIMUM BID PRICE LISTING REQUIREMENT

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.