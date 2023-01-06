5.4% CAGR for Airport Antenna Market Worth USD 1.99 Billion, Globally, by 2027

The airport antenna market growth is impelled by intelligent airport communication system through DAS.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An antenna is a device that receives and transmits electrical signals. Antennas play an important role in airports to facilitate mobile telephony, satellite communication, and wireless local area networks. An aircraft uses radio frequency antennas to navigate their destinations and communicate with air traffic control. Airport antennas are mainly used for military airports and commercial airports. In military airports, the antennas enable enhanced communication by introducing high frequency, very high frequency, and ultra-high frequency bands. These advanced antenna solutions provide vehicular, ground-based, airborne, and shipboard applications that helps exhibit multiple military operations.

Global Airport Antenna Market – Segmentation:

Airport Antenna Market – by Airport Type

• Commercial Airport

• Military Airport

Airport Antenna Market – by Antenna Type

• Dipole

• Monopole

Airport Antenna Market – by Frequency Band

• High Frequency

• Very High Frequency

• Ultra High Frequency

Airport Antenna Market – by Application

• SATCOM

• Navigation

• Surveillance

• Others

Surge in development as well as modernization of airport infrastructure

The Governments of different countries are focusing on enhancing airport infrastructure, owing to the growing number of air passengers across the world. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) 20-year estimations, the number of global air passengers is expected to reach ~8.2 billion by 2037, with a CAGR of 3.5%. As per IATA calculations, the aviation industry is expected to witness robust growth in the next 20 years and offers diverse benefits to various stakeholders involved in the ecosystem. North America is projected to grow with a CAGR of 2.4%, which is ~1.4 billion passengers and Europe is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.0% i.e., around 1.9 billion passengers during the forecast period. Although, the significant portion of the growth is anticipated to come from the East of the world. IATA also estimated that, APAC is anticipated to be the leading contributor to the global aviation industry's revenue due to increasing air traffic growth in countries such as India, Singapore, China, and Japan. APAC is expected to witness a rise in passengers' number to around 2.35 billion by 2037 and reach ~3.90 billion passengers by 2037.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Airport Antenna Market

The global aviation industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as flight cancellations, temporary country lockdowns, and reduction in passenger numbers, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. According to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in 2020, there is ~57%–60% decline in number of passengers compared to 2019 and ~US$ 256 billion passenger revenue loss from January to august 2020. Subsequently, plummeting the demand for improvement of airport infrastructure development including the demand for airport antennas globally. Moreover, the lockdown of various plants and factories that develop components, sensors, controller, and material for antennas in leading regions such as North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the developments in airports, establishment of new airports, and raw materials.

Strategic Insights:

The players in the airport antennamarket focus on strategies such as market initiatives, acquisitions, and product launchesto maintain their positions in the market. A few developmentsby key players are listed below:

In 2020,HENSOLDT South Africa acquired Defence and Security business Tellumat, and Air Traffic Management. This strategy will assist HENSOLDT further expand its portfolio as well as its presence in Africa.

In 2019, NAV CANADA took the first SCANTER 5502 Solid State Surface Movement Radar into operation in the country’s biggest airport in Toronto. The company delivers the new, heated anti-icing antenna that can prevent ice from building up on the antenna while spinning.

