Automotive Seat Control Module Market is reaching US$ 15.0 Bn at a gracious rate of 5.3% by the year 2032 - PMR

With the growing demand for safety, aesthetics, OEMs are focusing on incorporating maximum automation in cars that could provide comfort along with safety.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent findings by Persistence Market Research, sales of automotive seat control modules are anticipated to reach a value of US$ 8.95 Bn in 2022 with consistent long-term projections for the market. According to the report, the market will expand at 5.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. Automotive seat control module Market are seeing increasing sales as customers demand more comfortable seats and various automobile interior accessories.

Integrated systems that control seat functions are efficient and greatly improve driving efficiency. Consumer preference for luxury vehicles is expanding as a result of technology being integrated into automotive body parts. The market for automotive seat control modules is expected to grow as a result of factors such as fast-developing economies and rapid urbanization brought on by substantial investments in infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, manual automotive seat control modules are anticipated to witness demand growth at 4.7% CAGR by volume during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Among the applications, automotive seat control modules with seat adjustments are more widely demanded.

By region, East Asia and South Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness substantial growth in the market. Sales of automotive seat control modules in China, India, and Brazil are expected to increase at high CAGRs in terms of volume.

By vehicle type, SUVs and luxury vehicles, together, are estimated to hold a prominent volume share of 42.4% in 2022.

“The market for automotive seat control modules is being driven by increased popularity of premium automobile vehicles and high demand for relaxed and comfortable seating options,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of automotive seat control modules include

Continental AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Lear Corp.

Magna Seating Inc

Bosch

ZF Friedrichshafen

Texas Instrument

STMicroelectronics

APTIV

NXP Semiconductors NV

Toyota Boshoku

Dorman Products Inc

Diodes, Inc.

Key market players are creating unique automotive seat control modules to gain a competitive edge in the market. To increase their global reach, market participants are also heavily investing in expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

For instance:

In May 2022, Lear Corporation acquired I.G.Bauerhin (IGB) to provide comfortable seating solutions and expand its market presence in Germany.

In October 2020, Infineon launched the Traveo II Body microcontroller with multiple applications including body control modules, seat control units, doors, windows, and a sunroof.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global automotive seat control module market that contains an industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, application, vehicle type, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Automotive Seat Control Module Industry Research by Category

Automotive Seat Control Module Market by Type:

Manual Automotive Seat Control Modules

Memory Automotive Seat Control Modules

Automotive Seat Control Module Market by Application:

Climate-based Positioning

Headrest Positioning

Seat Adjustment

Massage

Others

Automotive Seat Control Module Market by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Compact Cars

Mid-size Cars

SUVs

Luxury Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Seat Control Module Market by Region:

North America Automotive Seat Control Module Market

Latin America Automotive Seat Control Module Market

Europe Automotive Seat Control Module Market

East Asia Automotive Seat Control Module Market

South Asia Pacific Automotive Seat Control Module Market

Middle East and Africa Automotive Seat Control Module Market

