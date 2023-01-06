Nabriva Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- -Company To Focus on Preserving Cash to Fund Orderly Wind Down of Operations-



-Company To Continue Work With Torreya Capital On Asset Monetization-

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) today announced that, after an assessment of strategic options, its Board of Directors approved a plan to preserve cash in order to adequately fund an orderly wind down of the Company’s operations.

As previously disclosed, the Company engaged Torreya Capital to facilitate the exploration of a range of strategic options, including potential in-licensing or out-licensing of commercial stage assets. While the Company continues to work with Torreya Capital on identifying and evaluating potential strategic options with the goal of maximizing shareholder value, the Company is currently focused on the sale of its existing assets, including Lefamulin and IV Fosfomycin.

To preserve cash in order to adequately fund an orderly wind down and enable a sale of its assets, Nabriva plans to terminate all employees, including officers of the Company, not deemed necessary to execute an orderly wind-down of the Company. Nabriva estimates that it will incur approximately $6.0 million for severance and other employee termination-related costs in the first quarter of 2023. The Company also has terminated its agreement with Amplity Health, the contract sales organization responsible for promoting SIVEXTRO and XENLETA, to preserve cash, but will continue to make both products commercially available. The Company expects to transition responsibility for the promotion and distribution of SIVEXTRO back to Merck & Co. Inc. and terminate that agreement over the coming months. In addition, on January 5, 2023, the Company repaid $4.5 million to Hercules Capital, including principal, accrued and unpaid interest, fees and other expenses, under its loan agreement. Effective at the time of repayment, the Hercules loan agreement was terminated, and Hercules released all security interests held on the assets of the Company and its subsidiaries.

Nabriva’s Board of Directors continues to evaluate alternatives to maximize shareholder value. In the event that the Board of Directors determines that a liquidation and dissolution of the Company pursuant to a Plan of Dissolution to be approved by shareholders is the best method to maximize shareholder value, the Company would file proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission and schedule an extraordinary meeting of its shareholders to seek approval of such a Plan of Dissolution as required.

