Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report & Forecast 2021-2026
Global Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder Market To Be Driven By Increasing Preference For Clean Label Food Products Among Consumers In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder Market Size, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global freeze-dried fruit powder market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
● Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4% (Fruit Powder Market)
The global freeze-dried fruit powder market is being driven by the rising consumer demand for clean label and nutritious food products and an increase in awareness about using strawberry fruit powder as ice-cream stabilisers across the world. The increasing focus on nutrition of infants and young children is driving the demand for infant foods, thus, aiding the industry growth. The growing population and the rising living standards in developing nations are driving the demand for improved formulations. Moreover, the improved taste of freeze-dried fruit powder is significantly aiding the industry growth. Over the forecast period, the healthy snacking trends are expected to further propel the market growth.
Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder Industry Definition and Major Segments
Freeze-dried fruit powder refers to the powdered form of frozen fruits. It involves the pulverisation of dried fruit to prepare fine powder, which is further utilised for various applications.
On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:
● Strawberry
● Cherry
● Apple
● Banana
● Orange
● Mango
● Others
The market is divided based on application into:
● Infant Food
● Beverages
● Confectionary
● Bakery and Desserts
The major regional markets include:
● North America
● Europe
● Asia Pacific
● Latin America
● Middle East and Africa
Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder Market Trends
The global freeze-dried fruit powder market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for infant food. It has been observed that freeze-dried fruit powder is superior to dehydrated fruit powder because of its fine nature and other benefits. Also, it helps in improving the taste of the end product by masking the bad taste off the active ingredient present in infant food, which makes it quite desirable among manufacturers. This is expected to significantly boost the freeze-dried fruit powder in the region. Further, new product launches, increasing research and development activities by the key players and the rising demand for nutritious, packaged food products will also aid the industry growth in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Kanegrade Limited, Chaucer Foods Ltd, Watershed Foods, Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH & Co.KG, and Saipro Biotech Private Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Other