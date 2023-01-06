Xtreme Jumpers & Slides Offers Party Tent Rentals for Outdoor Events in Florida
Xtreme Jumpers & Slides, a family-owned Central Florida company, offers rental party tents, inflatable homes, canopies, and more for outdoor events.
We are proud to carry both 20' and 18' Inflatable Carnival Tents for rent in Hillsborough, Pasco, and Orange Counties in Florida.”ZEPHYRHILLS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosting an outdoor event is the best way to socialize, have fun with friends and family, and enjoy the cool weather in Florida. The most important aspect of planning an outdoor activity is choosing an appropriate shade or tent to protect guests from sudden weather changes and the sun. Although online searching for party tents for rent near me is an excellent way to locate an affordable event tent rental company, finding the one that fits the bill and requirements will require research to find the best service. Some companies like Xtreme Jumpers & Slides can be a good option because of their convenient and smooth process of booking event tent rentals in Florida.
— Jason Ladd
When planning an outdoor event in Florida, the hosts need to consider several things, such as catering, tents, and more, depending on the type of event in mind. For example, hosting a fun outdoor activity with family, kids, and friends, including a bounce house, dunk tank, or inflatable game items, can be a good idea. Similarly, large parties with several attendees will need a large-dimension tent or canopy to ensure the comfort and enjoyment of visitors. So booking a company with several options for event tent rentals makes perfect sense. As an illustration, Xtreme Jumpers & Slides is a go-to for many Florida-based enterprises and private residences when hosting corporate events and other large-scale parties in the backyard. Party tents for rent are available in various sizes and prices at this business. Xtreme Jumpers & Slides has a massive variety of tent sizes, from pop-up tents for backyard parties to event tents for large-scale corporate events.
"Tim and his helper were awesome!!! We couldn't have asked for better hospitality or communication. I recommend them to everyone; thank you so much for making my daughter's birthday possible! We are overjoyed with their service. Thank you again!" - Kayla Burton
Choosing a venue and deciding on the appropriate canopy or tent for outdoor events are the initial considerations before choosing a party tent rental company. After that, reading online reviews, asking friends for recommendations, and comparing prices from a few selected vendors can give a fair idea of the total cost of renting tents and inflatables. It's a good idea to start looking for a party tent well before the event, as rental companies can get booked quickly, especially during the busy season. With excellent customer reviews and a large inventory of party tents, inflatable games, slides, and more, Xtreme Jumpers & Slides has become a go-to party tent rental company for Florida residents, whether organizing a small barbeque with friends or corporate events with hundreds of guests.
About Xtreme Jumpers & Slides
The company Xtreme Jumpers & Slides rents out inflatable bounce houses and water slides and is the largest of its kind in Central Florida. This company has everything one needs to host a successful outdoor event, including a wide variety of tents, canopies, and inflatable structures. In addition, the all-inclusive service includes free delivery, set-up, and pick-up after the event.
Xtreme Jumpers and Slides
35930 FL-54, Zephyrhills,
FL 33541, United States
+1 352 999 0703
Jason Ladd
Xtreme Jumpers & Slides
+1 352-999-0703
xtremejumpers800@gmail.com
