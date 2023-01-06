United States Dairy Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth 2023-2028
Growth Projections In United States Dairy Market During 2023-2028 With Effect Of Rising Milk ConsumptionSHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Estadounidense de Lácteos, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por producto y las regiones clave.
El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘United States Dairy Market 2023-2028’ , gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on product, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe incluyen:
Visión general del mercado (2018-2028)
• CAGR para el período de pronóstico (2023-2028): 3,3%
Se estima que el mercado lácteo estadounidense crezca durante el periodo pronóstico 2023-2028 y el mercado objetivo se situó en torno a los 142.000 millones de dólares en el año 2021, impulsado por el aumento del consumo de productos lácteos. Este impulso en la expansión del mercado se debió al aumento de la producción de productos lácteos personalizados y fáciles de transportar para la población de clase trabajadora. Mirando adelante, las empresas clave y sus fuertes esfuerzos de colaboración en la región objetivo anticipan estimaciones de crecimiento debido al creciente apetito de los consumidores por la leche aromatizada.
Como resultado, se está atrayendo al mercado a una mayor base de consumidores, por lo que cabe esperar una mayor demanda en el futuro, contribuyendo así a una elevada cuota de mercado en la región estadounidense. Además de estos elementos, factores indirectos como el aumento de los ingresos de los consumidores y el cambio de sus preferencias debido a un estilo de vida sedentario probablemente ayudarán al mercado en los próximos años. Los clientes del mercado objetivo reclaman, por tanto, una mejora del canal de oferta y demanda para satisfacer la excesiva demanda.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Consumable items created from milk include cheese, yoghurt, butter, ice cream, and others are known as dairy products. These high-energy products can be produced via a variety of techniques, including fermentation, coagulation, churning, or milk that has been skimmed, among others.
On the basis of product, the market is segmented into:
• Bulk Raw Milk
• Butter
• Skimmed Milk Powder
• Whole Milk Powder
• Dried Buttermilk
• Natural Cheeses other than Cottage Cheese
• American Cheese
• Italian Cheese
• Swiss Cheese
• Other (Speciality) Cheeses
• Cottage Cheese
• Sour Cream
• Packaged Fluid Dairy Products
• Yoghurt
• Dried Whey Products
• Whey Protein Concentrates and Isolates
• Lactose
• Other
Key regions covered include:
• New England
• Mideast
• Great Lakes
• Plains
• Southeast
• Southwest
• Rocky Mountain
• Far West
Market Trends
The dairy industry accounts for a major share of the United States, further, the report highlights the inverse relationship between customer demand and product price. Due to the high consumption rates of pasteurised milk, cheese, yoghurt, butter, and other dairy products in the target region, it is expected that the market share of these goods will expand. Moreover, the key players are influencing the market prices of dairy products and working on easy-to-carry packaging designs of products due to the heightened disposable income of middle-class families.
By highlighting sustainability issues, plant-based alternatives, and vegetarianism trends, the companies are planning strategic moves to innovate their product line for a higher share and demand of dairy products. Therefore, these efforts are expected to contribute significantly to the dairy industry’s forecasted future growth in the United States region. Likewise, the overviews of the dairy market highlighted the increased revenues and profit margins brought on by lower costs for raw materials and expenses. Additionally, as disposable income has expanded, consumer spending power has risen, fuelling a surge in demand for dairy products.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Nestlé USA, Inc
• Dean Foods Company
• Danone S.A.
• Dairy Farmers of America
• Land O’Lakes, Inc.
• The Kraft Heinz Company
• Schreiber Foods Inc.
• California Dairies, Inc.
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
