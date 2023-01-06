Microbiome Market Size Expected To Reach $1 Billion By 2027

Microbiome Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Microbiome Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the microbiome market. As per TBRC’s microbiome market forecast, the global microbiome market size is expected to grow to $1.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.6%.

The growth in the microbiome market is due to the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Major players in the microbiome market include MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC., Seres Therapeutics, Enterome Bioscience, Second Genome, Vedanta Biosciences Inc., AbbVie Inc.

Trending Microbiome Market Trend

The growing technological improvement is a major trend gaining popularity in the microbiome market. Major companies in the microbiome sector are focusing on developing advanced technology solutions for microbiomes. For instance, Seed, a new microbiome company, has introduced Probiotic and Prebiotic Daily Synbiotic for both females and males. The Daily Synbiotic Seed is the first to follow a microbe-system strategy with strain-specific advantages beyond digestive health such as cardiac safety, dermatological health, immune control, reproductive health, the integrity of the gut barrier, and oxidative stress.

Microbiome Market Segments

• By Type: Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT), Microbiome Drugs

• By Application: Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Other Applications

• By Technology: Genomics, Proteomics, and Metabolomics

• By Geography: The global microbiome market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Microbiome refers to a group of microbes that live in a certain habitat and include fungi, bacteria, and viruses. It is all of the bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and viruses' genetic material that dwells on and within the human body. The microbiome's bacteria also aid in digestion, immune system control, defence against disease-causing bacteria, and the production of vitamins like Vitamin K, which is required for blood clotting, and the B vitamins B12, thiamine, and riboflavin.

Microbiome Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Microbiome Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on microbiome global market size, drivers and trends, microbiome global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and microbiome global market growth across geographies.



