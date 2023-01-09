Cloudbric, Launched an Agent based Zero Trust Network Access Solution ‘Cloudbric PAS’

Cloudbric launched a Cloudbric PAS, an agent based ZTNA solution with enhanced protocol support with Software Defined Perimeter (SDP)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric (CEO, Taejoon Jung), a company specializing in cloud security solutions, has launched a ZTNA security solution called ‘Cloudbric PAS (Private Access Solution)’ that allows users to access their business systems safely and conveniently anytime, anywhere.

Even if the pandemic ends, remote access environments such as telecommuting and flextime will become the new normal. However, the countermeasures against security accidents that have increased rapidly are poor. There are also reports that about 20% more security accidents occur due to remote access of numerous external unverified devices to the internal system. It is not only due to systematic loopholes but also to poor security policies. It is a total mess, recycling classical methods such as pretending to be an employee who forgot the password and obtaining temporary passwords to steal insider’s accounts or hijacking confidential documents remotely by abusing the loopholes of the telecommuting system.

Thus, the 'Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)' solution with the 'Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP)' is in the spotlight under the Zero Trust principle of "Trust nothing", which thoroughly conceals information resources by segmentation, continuously verifies user identity, and manages authority. After major ministries such as finance, telecommunications, and information were severely damaged by massive attacks from Russian hacker groups in 2020, the United States mandated the implementation of a ‘Zero Trust Architecture’ through an executive regulation to enhance cybersecurity. Korea is also strengthening its security policies by presenting zero trust guidelines with the MSIC (Ministry of Science and ICT) and KISA.

To catch up with the trend, Cloudbric launched Cloudbric RAS (Remote Access Solution), an Agentless Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, in 2020. ‘Cloudbric PAS’, the Agent based Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution with enhanced protocol support with Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) has launched to expand Cloudbric RAS, the web based multi-factor authentication solution. It can be applied not only to end users but also to various environments such as separated work networks or smart factory remote access. It also can be a perfect replacement for VPN. Zero Trust remote access environment can be built promptly and conveniently with various ways of adoption methods including on-premises and SaaS (Software as a Service), and by implementing closed networks, external attacks such as DDoS can be defended. Security of remote access environments will also be secured with encrypted two-way mTLS protocols, strict and thorough identity verification, and subdivided & minimized resource access management.

Taejoon Jung said, “The loophole of the remote access system is extremely dangerous security threats that have 2 worst features, surprise attack, and sudden increase.” Adding, “To create a Zero trust network environment through Cloudbric PAS, we will help enhance safety in a cloud environment where internal and external boundaries are gradually disappearing."