Software Defined Data Center Market Size to Gain $186.96Bn by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.5%; Report by The Insight Partners

Software Defined Data Center Market Forecast to 2028

The Software Defined Data Center Market is expected to reach at US$ 186.96 billion by 2028; registering at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners added a comprehensive research document of 193 pages on Software Defined Data Center Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends Industry Demand and Forecast to 2028 with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The software defined data center market is expected to grow from US$ 55.32 billion in 2022 to US$ 186.96 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2028. In this report, Researchers have analyzed Strength, Weakness, opportunities and threats in the market and provides the unbiased picture of the market with the Qualitative and informative knowledge. This Report describes an in-depth evaluation and professional study on the present and future state of the Software Defined Data Center Market across the globe, including valuable facts and figures. This Report also provides information regarding the emerging opportunities in the market & the market drivers, trends & upcoming technologies that will boost these growth trends.



Significant Growth in Big Data and Its Cost-Effectiveness Across Sectors such as BFSI, IT & Telecom and Healthcare to Provide Growth Opportunities for Software Defined Data Center Market During 2022–2028

Data production rates have increased with the rising adoption of social media platforms, leading to the need for efficient and effective data centers. Over the years, the importance of data has increased to a level that all the key strategies of an organization are defined based on the information extracted from the critical data generated by that organization. Data centers play a critical role in managing data storage and resource allocation to optimize various operations of an organization further and therefore, propelling the growth of software defined data center market. Furthermore, the growing trend of data-driven products and services development has majorly influenced the demand for more efficient data storage and management facilities.

An International Software Defined Data Center Market report explains market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements in the market. The industry report makes available an in depth description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis. This wide ranging report is the best overview about global industry perspective, comprehensive analysis, size, share, growth, segment, trends and forecast. The winning Software Defined Data Center report includes estimations of all the market drivers and market restraints which are mainly obtained from SWOT analysis while also providing the CAGR projections for the historic year 2020, base year 2028, and forecast period 2022-2028.



Some of The Key Players Covered in the Software Defined Data Center Market:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Microsoft; Dell Inc.; VMware, Inc.; Oracle; IBM Corporation; Nutanix; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; and Fujitsu.

• In March 2022, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. revealed a new product, CloudFabric Easy Solution, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022) event. This new product features automation of operations and maintenance of small and midsize data center networks to achieve fast cloud transformation.

• In May 2020, VMware, Inc. and Dell Inc. launched a Cloud Second Generation service that helps deliver secure and scalable infrastructure-as-a-service to customers’ on-premises data centers and combines the ease and agility of the public cloud with the protection and management of enterprise-grade on-premises infrastructure. Therefore, growing number of developments and product launched propelling the software defined data center market growth.

Key Segmentation:

By Component [Hardware, Software, Service (Training & Consulting, Integration & Deployment, Support & Maintenance, and Managed Services)]

By Type [Software-Defined Computing (SDC), Software-Defined Storage (SDS), Software-Defined Data Center Networking (SDDCN), and Automation & Orchestration]

By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises)

By Industry Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others)



There is massive adoption of software-defined data center solutions across several business verticals to reduce operating and capital expenditure and contribute to overall IT performance. Moreover, software defined data center systems enable a combined interface control, which helps reduce data center costs and administration time. In addition, a significant reduction in operating expenditure is having a major impact on the end users overall financial performance, thereby boosting the software defined data center market growth.

Due to the growing number of local data center establishments and increasing adoption of big data and machine learning technologies, the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the software defined data center market growth. In the healthcare sector, doctors, researchers, and data scientists faced major challenges in analyzing each patient's records and providing a solution to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Thus, there was an increased penetration in the adoption of big data and machine learning technologies during the pandemic, which helped extract data from diverse countries, track locations of confirmed cases and deaths, analyze the datasets, and classify patterns that helped in the detection of COVID-19 cases.

Based on enterprise size, the software defined data center market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. The large enterprises segment dominated the software defined data center market in 2021. The demand for software defined data center solutions has increased tremendously among this particular segment, as it enables the growth of network resources and the addition of new servers and further helps minimize administrative burden in the existing business operations. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years. Businesses in this segment have begun adopting software defined data center solutions to enforce uniformity, introduce flexibility, automate processes, and reduce troubleshooting. In addition, there is a growing need to modernize business processes and increase efficiency by reducing the time required to troubleshoot a problem, thereby propelling the software defined data center market growth.



