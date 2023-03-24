Houston TX Cash Home Buying Company Announces The Roll-Out Of Its Newly Improved Home-Buying Solution
LEAP Properties releases its newly improved home-buying program designed for homeowners in Houston struggling to get rid of their unwanted properties
Get a fair cash offer within 24 hours for your home using our improved home-buying program. LEAP Properties can close whenever you choose to close – it’s entirely up to you.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LEAP Properties, one of the leading house buyers in Houston, is happy to announce the roll-out of its newly improved home-buying solution.
— Andrew Gardner
It is designed to provide a more transparent and straightforward house-buying service to Houston homeowners who don’t want to use traditional means in selling their houses.
Andrew Gardner, the spokesperson of LEAP Properties, said that this improved home-buying program had been released to provide better service to its clients in Houston and the surrounding cities.
“This roll-out is a response to the increasing demand of our clients for a better and more transparent home-buying solution,” shared Gardner.
“We are also expanding our services to neighboring cities in Houston; thus, the need to level up our home-buying strategy is a must if we want to stand out among our competitors.”
According to Gardner, one of the main benefits of selling a house or land to LEAP Properties is the quick and hassle-free closing process.
“With our improved home-buying solution, we close at a reputable title company depending on our client’s schedule,” Gardner said.
Another advantage is that its improved home-buying solution provides a better alternative for house sellers who don’t want to use the traditional way of listing their properties.
“LEAP provides another option for selling your home. No listing fees. No agent commissions. You won’t have to worry about the hassle of repairs or renovations. Getting rid of the headache and hassle of dealing with an unwanted property is our service. Sell your home without the hassle of a traditional sale,” LEAP Properties wrote on its website.
When compared to traditional means of selling a property, here are the advantages of using LEAP Properties' newly improving home-buying solution:
Competitive cash offer within 24 hours,
No Showings – No Hassles,
Client chooses the closing day,
LEAP Properties pays all closing costs,
Zero fees. Zero commissions,
LEAP Properties covers any repairs.
LEAP Properties' mission is to expedite the sale of a property, no matter the reason behind the sale, so that its clients can take the LEAP and move on with their lives.
The company doesn’t flip houses.
They are a group of friends with a passion for real estate who have the same dream of building something better.
Homeowners interested in selling their homes to LEAP Properties may call them directly at 832-554-4775 or read more LEAP Properties reviews.
