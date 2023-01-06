Brandon Heath Nearly Gave Up On Music Career Before “That’s Enough” Relit His Creative Fire

Brandon Heath (photo credit Matthew Simmons)

New Single Sparked Centricity Music Debut Album Enough Already, Follows Sixth No. 1 Radio Hit

When it gets down to it, the Gospel’s really simple. So when God asks us to have a childlike faith, I think He really means it” — Brandon Heath

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five-time GRAMMY-nominated, eight-time Dove Award-winning Brandon Heath releases “That’s Enough” to radio following his sixth No. 1 hit “ See Me Through It .” Both songs are featured on his first full-length, Centricity Music album, Enough Already, which likely would not have been written and recorded if it wasn’t for “That’s Enough” becoming the catalyst for new music.In 2019, Heath was ready to be done with his career as an artist. One of the last remaining engagements on his calendar was an event with KLJY Joy 99.1 FM that the station broadcasted live. On a whim during the event, Heath played “That’s Enough,” a song that he had just written and planned to pitch to another artist to record.The next morning, the station replayed the song from the previous night and listeners began calling the station. When the song’s impact continued, KLJY’s Sandi Brown contacted Heath, telling him that he needed to be the one to record the song. This experience lit a creative fire in Heath that ultimately led to him signing a new record deal with Centricity Music and writing a set of songs that became Enough Already.Leaning into the album’s central theme, the award-winning artist breaks down the core elements of belief in “That’s Enough,” reminding listeners: You are here. You are loved. God is good, and that’s enough. “When it gets down to it, the Gospel’s really simple,” Heath offers. “So when God asks us to have a childlike faith, I think He really means it.”“By now most of us have probably seen the meme conveying that ‘Adulthood is saying, ‘After this week, things will slow down a bit’ over and over until you die’,’” muses Kris Love, Centricity Music’s Sr. Director of National Promotion. “Every day, there’s a car breaking down, a kid with a project due, bills to pay, a house thing to fix, a doctor’s appointment to schedule, meals to make, laundry to fold. It just feels like so much weight to carry. ‘That’s Enough’ is a song that gives the listener a moment to catch their breath; to rest in the fact that they are loved by God.”Releasing a concept video for the song and singing it last fall on the Grand Ole Opry stage and on Huckabee, Heath recorded “That’s Enough” with GRAMMY-nominated producer Jeff Pardo. He also recorded select Enough Already songs with GRAMMY-nominated producer Jordan Sapp plus Kyle Williams (We Are Messengers), Apollo LTD and Christian Hale while Doug Weier, Nick Rad and five-time GRAMMY-winner Dave Clauss mixed select tracks. He further co-wrote songs with Paul Duncan, Ross King, Jonathan Smith, Mallary Hope, Molly Reed Grayson, Heather Morgan and GRAMMY Award-winning Ran Jackson.

About Brandon Heath:
A Nashville native, Heath quickly won the hearts of listeners when he released his major label debut in 2006. Along with his GRAMMY nominations, an American Music Award nod and an Emmy Award, Heath has six No. 1 songs, including four Billboard Christian AC No. 1 singles to his credit: “See Me Through It,” “I'm Not Who I Was,” “Your Love” and the RIAA Platinum-certified “Give Me Your Eyes.” His eight Dove Awards include two consecutive Male Vocalist honors (2009, 2010) and a win for Song of the Year (“Give Me Your Eyes”). He has also been recognized as a top lyricist in his field with numerous songwriting accolades, including being named BMI’s 2014 Songwriter of the Year. Heath’s artistry and ability to connect with audiences have compelled wide media coverage across the nation to platform his story and music. Highlights include coverage in The New York Times, Billboard, People, The Wall Street Journal, Relevant, CBS Evening News, The Discovery Channel and as a presenter on the 54th Annual GRAMMYAwards.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Natalie Layne, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. 