1 Driving School First-Ever to Offer Full Training for Self-Driving Vehicles

The training is designed to help teens maximize the safety benefits that artificial intelligence has to offer.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 Driving School is pleased to announce it is the first of its kind in the United States to offer complete driver’s training for self-driving vehicles 1 Driving School is a fully DMV approved and certified California Driving School. The company offers superior driver training using the most knowledgeable instructors and advanced teaching curriculum in the industry – namely its DRIVESMART training system. This program teaches the most stressful and complicated driving maneuvers using easy-to-follow commands, enabling its instructors to teach far more skills per hour comparted to the competition.In the company’s most recent news, 1 Driving School is thrilled to inform the public that it is the first in the US to offer a full self-driving (Advanced A.I.) course for superior driving protection. The program is specifically designed to help reduce driver fatigue, reduce stress on the road, and prevent accidents amongst teenagers – all while taking advantage of A.I. found in new vehicles.“The number one killer of teens is automotive accidents, representing over one-third of all deaths*,” says owner and operator of 1 Driving School, Mike El Shami. “Not only that, but traffic fatalities have increased by a whopping 10.5% from 2020 to 2021. What this tells us is that current driver education programs are clearly not working and must be updated in order to save lives.”According to El Shami, Elon Musk and Tesla’s advancement in full self-driving technology is revolutionary and is key to help prevent accidents, especially amongst teens.“Unless you own a Tesla with full self-driving capabilities, you're probably unaware of just how far this technology has advanced, " he states. “The public may see this technology as a convenience, however, we believe its way more than that. We truly believe it has advanced far enough to prevent accidents and collisions because it adds levels of safety and protection on public roads that we’ve never before seen.”As such, 1 Driving School has developed its Advanced A.I. course to teach teens how to add this technology to their driving skills when they first start learning. More specifically, the course ‘provides a view of the world that a driver alone cannot access, seeing in every direction simultaneously, and on wavelengths that go far beyond the human senses.’“As Tesla once said, it's like having a thousand eyes scanning the road instead of just one,” El Shami says. “As more people use this technology, the safer and more effective it gets - and we believe it is the future of road safety.”Currently, 1 Driving School is now teaching this technology in three different schools in Southern California and plans to take it statewide in the near future.For more information about 1 Driving School, or to register for this ground-breaking course, please visit https://1drivingschool.com/ About 1 Driving School1 Driving School was founded by Mike El Shami, who grew up in the driving school industry while his parents worked in the field. The company’s mission is to change the landscape of how driving schools operate and by not only putting safety at the forefront, but also by staying abreast of technological innovations.*According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration