Orders in Seconds, Inc. Announces Launch of eCommerce App for Wholesalers, Distributors, and Manufacturers

The app will enable businesses to seamlessly sell their products 24 hours/day, 7 days/week.

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orders in Seconds, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its easy-to-use eCommerce app designed for wholesale distributors and CPG brands.Orders in Seconds, Inc. (OIS) is a pioneer in the mobile-cloud software industry that helps wholesale distributors and manufacturers automate their existing order fulfillment process. Since its inception in 2015, the OIS team has worked tirelessly to fully automate and speed up the order-taking process through advanced solutions well beyond the scope of payphone and fax technology.In January 2023, OIS is making its most exciting announcement to date – the release of its OIS eCommerce app for wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers . The B2B app is designed to help businesses sell products 24 hours/day, 7 days/week through an easy-to-use app that impresses customers by letting them place orders in just three simple steps: opening the app, selecting products, and submitting orders.“With our brand-new OIS solution, businesses will be able to easily process orders, without the headache,” says Founder and President of Order in Seconds, Inc., Oscar Guerrero. “Now, you can say goodbye to the manual work and thousands of tasks normally associated with your wholesale orders in just three easy steps. This will ensure a stress-free ordering process for your customers, helping to build trust and relationships in such a competitive market.”The OIS eCommerce app for wholesale distributors and CPG brands boasts a number of useful features and benefits, including:● Easy-to-navigate app enables customers to start placing orders instantly● Place orders offline, even when an Internet connection is not available● Professional digital product catalogue available whether you are on or offline● High quality product images, including new products and best sellers● Barcode scanning integration to easily scan and add products to an order● Add custom pricing, discounts, and trade promotions for each customer● Upselling and cross-selling feature for increasing order size● Track customer data and purchases to see their buying history● View top selling products and specials that make you the most money● Unlimited live phone support for you and your customers● And so much more“The proof of a customer success story; we are very proud and happy to say that our first client to use the OIS Solution is still our client today and using the OIS Solution successfully, 15 years later!” Guerrero states. “Not only will our clients receive an OIS solution they are proud to have, but they’ll also be treated like part of the family.”For more information about Orders in Seconds, please visit www.ordersinseconds.com About OISOrders in Seconds, Inc. (OIS) was founded in 2015 by President, Oscar Guerrero, in New York. The company’s mission is to develop innovative and leading-edge digital solutions that keep its clients competitive in the ever-changing B2B marketplace – all while creating an inspiring workplace for its devoted employees.OIS has partnered with many notable brands over the past seven years, including Wrigley, Quesos La Ricura, Mars Chocolate North America, Kraft, Midway Importing, and more.