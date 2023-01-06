10 Reasons To See a Primary Care Physician in 2023
It's the New Year, and a great opportunity for a fresh start! With resolutions in full swing, why not make primary care a priority?ENCINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After all, getting an annual physical exam and medical screening from a primary care physician is one of the best ways to ensure a clean bill of health. Not only will it help diagnose any existing issues, but a visit with a doctor can also help develop healthy habits for the future.
During the primary care visit, a physician will review a thorough health history, check vital signs and assess any risk factors that may exist. The doctor may also order medical tests like bloodwork or imaging studies or genetic testing to ensure that any existing conditions are managed appropriately.
Here are 10 reasons to See A Primary Care Physician in 2023:
1. Blood Pressure Check, Checking blood pressure is important because it affects the health and function of the heart and other organs. Catching and treating high blood pressure early is important to prevent diseases such as cardiovascular illness, kidney disease and stroke.
2. Glucose Assessment. High glucose levels can be a sign of diabetes or pre-diabetes, which also can affect your body's organs. High circulating glucose also can get stored as fat and increase insulin levels causing resistance and affect how one can feel and the ability to lose unwanted weight.
3. Cholesterol Evaluation. A healthy cholesterol level is essential for good health and organ function, as high cholesterol can cause serious health problems, such as liver disease or fatty deposits in blood vessels that can break off causing heart attack and stroke.
4. Weight Management. Obesity may indicate a multitude of issues including suppressed hormone levels, sleep issues such as sleep apnea, and may indicate issues with insulin resistance and other metabolic syndromes.
5. Skin Health Exam. Paying attention to any changes in skin health is important for catching early signs of skin cancer or other health issues.
6. Nutritional health and Exercise evaluation. Talking about nutrition and supplementation along with discussing proper exercises with a primary care physician is important because it can reduce the burden of health problems such as obesity, heart disease and osteoporosis.
7.Sleep Quality and Quantity evaluation. We spend almost half our lives sleeping, which is integral to having improved energy, weight management, stress reduction, while restoring and rejuvenating cells and hormones within the body, which can help strengthen the immune system and reduce health issues and improve mental health.
8.Mental Health Assessment. A pandemic (Covid-19) has caused global trauma and there has been noticeable increases in depression, anxiety and even suicide.
9.Medication Management: A primary care doctor will review medication and supplement usage to make sure that the appropriate medications is taken for health problems in the right way.
10.Keeping An Eye On Health: Primary Care Physicians are integral in collecting all health data and keeping track of referrals to specialist, outside testing, hospitalizations and managing appropriate cancer screenings. In addition, staying up to date on vaccinations or STD testing and getting towards specific health and wellness goals is important.
Make primary care a part of 2023’s New Year's resolutions and take charge of health today.
