Jasmine Rae, World-Renowned Cake Artist, Revolutionizes the Cake-Making Industry with Workshop January 26-27, 2023

Jasmine Rae

Cakes made by Jasmine Rae

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jasmine Rae, world-renowned cake artist and owner of Jasmine Rae Cakes, is revolutionizing the cake-making business with her exciting two-day workshop to teach other cake artists how to expand their cake-creating enterprise by reimagining the cake art business. The workshop will take place from Thursday, January 26, to Friday, January 27. The classes are from 10 am until 5 pm each day. In both a hands-on and theoretical course, different characteristics of the cake-making business will be studied, including what is needed to own a cake business and, the most important aspect of the cake industry, how to create a sustainable cake business for the individual cake maker.

“This workshop is for the cake artist who seeks to make their work more personal and, furthermore, to make their business more personal. The business of art can feel elusive or inherently conflicted, so this course is designed to help you explore new perspectives, to reimagine harmony in your art and your business, and to identify realistic actions toward that shift. It’s about creating a business that cares for you and sustains you,” says Rae.

Sometimes, working in the cake industry can be difficult for some cake makers. According to LearningPath.org, “a career as a cake artist can take you around the world, but it can also be a highly competitive field.” To give cake designers a distinctive edge over the competition, the two-day workshop uncovers what it takes to make it in the field. By “getting real about the cake industry” and discussing the “reasons cake-makers are the poorest types of designers,” Rae says her exercises will “transform” the artist’s self-worth and perceived personal value.

“By learning some new techniques (such as rough stone and rice paper flowers) that are developed to open up the creative process, free yourself of expectations, and explore new possibilities, while in a self-reflective context, and absorbing the reflection from others,” informs Rae.

The award-winning cakes, and the creator that put them together, have been spotlighted in many high-end magazine publications such as Vogue, Brides Magazine, and Huffington Post. Rae says her success came when she stepped out of her comfort zone to “challenge tradition and convention.” The change was an “identity shift,” she explains. The cake-maker extraordinaire says, “art should reveal the hand of the artist.”

“The goal is to find more freedom to alternately hone your personal style,” Rae adds.

To find out more about Jasmine Rae or her cakes, please visit her website at https://www.jasmineraecakes.com/. To register for the workshop, click here.

