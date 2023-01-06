Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy Comment Regarding California State Senate Bill 1421
Opens up long-hidden records of police misconduct and use of force, bringing much-needed transparency to law enforcement agencies.
Opening records of police wrongdoing to public scrutiny is a big step toward real accountability”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy, a California-based civil rights law firm, is pleased to see the progress made with the passing of California State Senate Bill 1421. The bill opens up long-hidden records of police misconduct and use of force, bringing much-needed transparency to law enforcement agencies.
— Ben Nisenbaum, Partner
Police misconduct refers to any behavior by a police officer that is illegal, unethical, or against departmental policies. Types of Police misconduct can include excessive use of force, sexual assault, discrimination, corruption, and more. It is essential for law enforcement agencies to be held accountable for their actions, and the release of these records allows for greater oversight and accountability.
Partner Ben Nisenbaum states, "Nothing good stays hidden from public view. No police agency tries to hide the things they do right. But they have always tried to hide police misconduct. So opening records of police wrongdoing to public scrutiny is a big step toward real accountability."
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy understands the importance of holding law enforcement agencies accountable for their actions along with the impact they can have on the community. They have seen firsthand the damage that can be caused by police misconduct and believe that transparency is a crucial step in the right direction toward ensuring justice and protecting civil rights.
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy commends the passing of California State Senate Bill 1421 and hopes that it will lead to real change and improved community and law enforcement relations. Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy remains committed to fighting for justice and protecting the civil rights of all individuals.
About Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy
Over the years, John Burris, Benjamin Nisenbaum, Ayana Curry, DeWitt Lacy, and associated counsel have represented everyday people and victims of police misconduct whose names became synonymous with police reform, such as Rodney King, Oscar Grant, and Theresa Sheehan. The firm’s attorneys have also represented several public officials and high-profile clients, including Earl Sanders, the former Chief of Police of San Francisco, the late recording artist Tupac Shakur, actor Del Roy Lindo, NFL player Keyshawn Johnson, NBA players Gary Payton and Jason Kidd, and Aaron Goodwin (former sports agent for NBA star LeBron James).
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy has been and will continue to be instrumental in social reforms of police policy, governing racial profiling, asphyxiation, canines, deadly force, tasers, in-custody deaths, and other inhumane practices. Their work has also changed police department protocols for crowd control tactics and handling the mentally impaired. Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy has also been successful in identifying and rooting out police corruption and sexual abuse, including the Allen v. City of Oakland Federal Civil Lawsuit, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Case No. 3:00-cv-04599, an infamous civil rights lawsuit also known widely as the “Oakland Riders” case.
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy is recognized as a national leader in the area of civil rights law along with other related areas of law. Committed to serving the rights of all people, Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy continues to grow and expand its impact nationwide. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, California, and Oakland, California, but serves clients throughout the United States and worldwide.
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy can be contacted toll-free at 1 (866) 570-1366 or by visiting the firm's website at www.BNCLLaw.com.
Lee Houskeeper
News Service
+1 415-777-4700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok