Enoch City Tragedy

January 5, 2023

Statement from Attorney General Sean D. Reyes:

As more information comes to light in this shocking case, we continue to send our prayers and concern to family, friends and neighbors of the victims in Enoch City as well as the entire Iron County Community. It is horrific. There aren’t sufficient words to describe such tragedy and loss.

My family is praying for everyone affected, including Mayor Chestnut, law enforcement and other responders who have been handling this heartbreaking case at the scene and beyond.

My team was on last night with Sheriff Ken Carpenter to make sure he had all support and resources from the State and we are staying closely in touch with him.