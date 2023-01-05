Texas Awards $3.2 Million In EV Infrastructure Grants to Plano-Based Universal EV Chargers

Additional Grant Awards Bring 4th Quarter Wins To More Than $18 Million

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Today, Texas-based Universal EV Chargers announced that it has been awarded $3.2 million in grants to provision and install 105 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports in 21 locations around the state of Texas. These grants will help accelerate the expansion of public EV charging in sectors such as hospitality and multifamily, among others, and bring the State of Texas, its residents and its businesses closer to the robust EV charging network it needs.

According to Recurrent Auto, there were 2,139 Level 2 and DC fast charging stations with 5,100 ports in Texas to serve approximately 150,000 registered EVs. That's about one charge port for every 30 EVs. With ERCOT estimating that 1 million Texans will drive EVs by 2028, many more public chargers will be needed. The pressure on Texas EV charging infrastructure will be even higher, however, when estimates include non-Texans driving EVs in the state.

These grant wins in Texas are significant but represent only a portion of the grants awarded to Universal EV Chargers in the last quarter. The company has also won significant grants in Ohio, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

"Universal EV Chargers continues to compete successfully in state after state due to our product and service quality and our comprehensive vision," said Hemal Doshi, founder and CEO of Universal EV Chargers.

Universal EV Charging launched in 2021 as a division of Universal Green Group, which has been a robust solar energy expert in Texas and the Southwest since 2009. Founder Hemal Doshi is a green energy pioneer who has parlayed a unique vision for renewable energy businesses and a sharp eye for market opportunities into a valuable player in the EV charging space.

One of the market opportunities is the massive investment the United States is making in smoothing the transition to electric vehicle adoption, which is expected to outstrip demand in the next year.

To date, Universal EV Chargers has won grants under several funding programs that have been organized to support the massive growth needed in the U.S. EV charging network. Most significant among these programs is the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was signed by President Biden in November 2021.

According to the Department of Transportation, "The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and economy in our Nation's history. It provides $550 billion over fiscal years 2022 through 2026 in new Federal investment in infrastructure, including in roads, bridges, and mass transit, water infrastructure, resilience and broadband." Also included in this investment portfolio is $7.5 billion dedicated to the construction of 500,000 public EV charging stations.

Hemal Doshi and the Universal EV Charging team see a near-term future where they make a meaningful contribution to the EV charging infrastructure in the U.S. Expanding the country's network of EV chargers allows customers to charge their EVs at work, hospitality locations, private residences and other settings and reduces strategic reliance on polluting fossil fuels.

For more information about Universal EV Chargers, please visit UniversalEVCharging.com or call (866) 350-2738.

About Universal EV Chargers, a Division of Universal Green Group

Founded in 2009, Universal Green Group is a national leader in sustainable green services, products, technology and projects. Focused on supplying a better future for generations to come, Universal Green Group continually strives to adopt and utilize green technology while making its products the most reliable and financially viable for their customers. Universal Green Group's portfolio of brands includes Universal EV Chargers, Universal Solar System and Universal Real Estate.

