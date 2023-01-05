Submit Release
On to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2023 ICR Conference

Swiss performance sportswear brand On ONON announced today that the Company will participate in the 2023 ICR Conference.

The Company's management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 09:30 am US Eastern Time (03:30 pm CET on January 10, 2023). A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's investor relations website and under the following Link.

Following the conclusion of the fireside chat, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Thirteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On's award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear's circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

Source: On
