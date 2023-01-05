Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,935 in the last 365 days.

GrowGeneration to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG ("GrowGen" or the "Company"), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 25th Annual ICR Conference, to be held January 9-11, 2023, at the Grande Lakes Orlando, in Orlando, Florida.

Darren Lampert, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the "News & Events" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.growgeneration.com/. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 59 stores across 16 states, which include 21 locations in California, 6 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 4 locations in Oregon, 3 locations in Washington, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Florida, 1 location in Massachusetts, 1 location in Mississippi, 1 location in Missouri, 1 location in New Jersey, 1 location in New Mexico, 1 location in Rhode Island, and 1 location in Virginia. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105006007/en/

You just read:

GrowGeneration to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.