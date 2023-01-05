Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) announced today that it will report fourth quarter 2022 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Management will host a conference call to review this information at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Interested parties may listen to the call by joining the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/914981409. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 844-200-6205 (United States) or 929-526-1599 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp conference call (Access Code 718736). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 866-813-9403 (United States) or 1-929-458-6194 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 959089. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Company’s website at https://www.brooklinebancorp.com/corporate-overview/CorporateProfile/default.aspx.



Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $11 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com and www.pscb.com.

