Cipher Mining to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based mining company, today announced it will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12th.

Conference: 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: January 12, 2022
Presentation Time: 4:30pm ET
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/cipm/2244149

The live webcast, presentation materials and replay will be available at the investor relations page of Cipher’s website at https://investors.ciphermining.com. For additional information, please contact the Cipher investor relations team at investors@ciphermining.com.

About Cipher
Cipher is an emerging technology company focused on the development and operation of Bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. Cipher is dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network’s critical infrastructure. Together with its diversely talented team and strategic partnerships, Cipher aims to be a market leader in Bitcoin mining growth and innovation. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/.

Contacts:
Investor Contact:
Joshua Kane
Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Mining
josh.kane@ciphermining.com

Media Contact:
Ryan Dicovitsky/Kendal Till
Dukas Linden Public Relations
CipherMining@DLPR.com


