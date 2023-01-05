Submit Release
TWG Cars Opens New Used Car Destination in Geebung

Providing Queenslanders with a straightforward and streamlined way to buy and sell vehicles, TWG Cars has steadily grown over the past few decades to include over 130 car franchises and used car dealerships.

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dedicated to providing customers with quality vehicles at affordable prices, TWG Cars is the leading used car dealer Brisbane-wide. With instant online prices for selling, buying or trading, customers can enjoy a hassle-free experience, with friendly industry professionals on hand to answer any questions they may have or offer expert advice.

According to the premier used car dealers Brisbane-wide, the new destination has one of the most comprehensive selections of second-hand cars in the region. The location in North Brisbane is conveniently positioned on Geebung, with a large custom shed behind the service centre, housing more than 80 quality used vehicles. As the shed is fully covered, it provides all-weather access. Open six days a week, TWG Cars Brisbane also offers flexible, accessible financing options for customers. 

With a strong focus on the customer, TWG Cars Brisbane strives to continually improve their services so customers are always satisfied with their purchases. Ensuring everyone has access to a quality vehicle, no matter their financial circumstances, the team at TWG Cars Brisbane can help set up customers for success by assisting them in their search for the perfect car suited to their budget and lifestyle. 

Specialising in Utes and SUVs, TWG Cars Brisbane says if they don't have the particular car customers are searching for at their Geebung location, they can point them in the right direction. Customers can easily search the large range online, filtering by price, make and model, body type, year, kilometres driven, transmission and more. 

TWG Cars Brisbane is part of the Tony White Group, the largest privately owned automotive company in Australia, with more than 130 new and used car dealerships across the country. 

To search the best range of second-hand cars Brisbane-wide, visit TWG Cars at 2/501 Bilsen Road, Geebung, or online. 

