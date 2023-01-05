Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,001 in the last 365 days.

IHT DECLARES 53RD CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND AS PROFITS CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 5, 2023, the Board of Trustees of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE Am: IHT), announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share payable on February 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023, extending an uninterrupted continuous 53-year history of annual dividends. InnSuites Hotel operations continue to remain profitable, while the UniGen diversified efficient clean energy investment continues to progress.

For more information, visit www.innsuitestrust.com and www.innsuites.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of historical information, matters discussed in this news release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. IHT expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, all of which are expressly qualified by the foregoing, other than as required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marc Berg, Executive Vice President
602-944-1500
email: mberg@innsuites.com

INNSUITES HOTEL CENTRE
1730 E. NORTHERN AVENUE, #122
Phoenix, Arizona 85020
Phone: 602-944-1500


Primary Logo

You just read:

IHT DECLARES 53RD CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND AS PROFITS CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.