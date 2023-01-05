TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

/EIN News/ --

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:



Needham Growth Conference on January 10 th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City with a presentation at 11:45 am Eastern Time,

at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City with a presentation at 11:45 am Eastern Time, Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on February 16 th at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Pentagon City in Arlington Virginia with a presentation at 1:20 pm Eastern Time,

at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Pentagon City in Arlington Virginia with a presentation at 1:20 pm Eastern Time, J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on March 7 th at the Lowes Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Florida with a presentation at 3:30 pm Eastern Time, and



at the Lowes Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Florida with a presentation at 3:30 pm Eastern Time, and J.P Morgan Industrials Conference on March 16th at the corporate headquarters of JPMorgan Chase & Co in New York City. A presentation time will be posted to TTM’s website when it is confirmed.

All presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:

Sameer Desai

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

sameer.desai@ttmtech.com

714-327-3050