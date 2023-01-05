Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,001 in the last 365 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

/EIN News/ --

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

  • Needham Growth Conference on January 10th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City with a presentation at 11:45 am Eastern Time,
  • Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on February 16th at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Pentagon City in Arlington Virginia with a presentation at 1:20 pm Eastern Time,
  • J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on March 7th at the Lowes Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Florida with a presentation at 3:30 pm Eastern Time, and
  • J.P Morgan Industrials Conference on March 16th at the corporate headquarters of JPMorgan Chase & Co in New York City. A presentation time will be posted to TTM’s website when it is confirmed.

All presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:
Sameer Desai
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050


Primary Logo

You just read:

TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.