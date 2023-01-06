JDM Plates Announces Custom Number Plate Builder, Offering a Range of Shapes, Sizes & Styles

The UK-based company manufactures and supplies number plates for all types of vehicles, and the smallest legal sizes in the country.

GREAT YARMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- JDM Plates , a supplier of high-quality number plates for UK vehicles, is pleased to announce the launch of its visual number plate builder , allowing users to create designs for 3D gel, 4D acrylic, printed, and a range of shaped number plates, to suit their needs.According to company founder, Carl Hanley, the plate builder is proving to be tremendously popular with customers.“The great thing about it is that people can customize their plates to their exact specifications. It’s easy to use—all you need do is enter your registration number into the generator and from there, choose from a variety of options until you find the plate you prefer. Prices are automatically generated as you go.”Unlike other sellers who sell set, generic sizes, JDM Plates offers the smallest legal sizes, down to the exact millimetre. Made from top quality, hi-impact acrylic, UV-resistant clear vinyl which is guaranteed for three years, all materials used have been proven and tested, while complying with relevant legislation.Hanley adds that, as a small business, JDM Plates is on a mission to provide the best possible customer care and satisfaction.“Our bespoke dimensions are all 100% legal in the UK, but we promise to stand by you with any legal matters in the unlikely event that you are stopped by the law because of your new number plates. We also issue documentation to prove that our products are road legal!”The JDM Plates visual number plate builder provides motorbike number plates, short number plates, import number plates, electric vehicle plates, 3D gel, 4D acrylic, as well as different shapes and sizes. For more information about this remarkable innovation, visit the website at https://www.jdmplates.co.uk/shop/number-plate-builder/ About the CompanyAs the top number plate supplier in the UK, JDM Plates specialises in small, legal and bespoke number plates for all vehicles, including imported Japanese cars and motorcycles. Highly recommended on Trustpilot and Google, the company has recently launched an easy-to-use interactive number plate builder, and is proud to offer the smallest legal sizes in the UK.