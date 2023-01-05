Church of Scientology Hosts the Band Selected to Represent Mexico at the Rose Parade

Dancers of the Buhos Marching Band who represented Mexico at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena

Dancers of the Buhos Marching Band who represented Mexico at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena

Members of the Buhos Marching Band of Veracruz, Mexico, performed at a New Year’s Eve celebration at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre.

Members of the Buhos Marching Band of Veracruz, Mexico, performed at a New Year’s Eve celebration at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre.

A Storm drenched Southern California, but young musicians channeled their energy into a concert at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the 206 members of the Buhos (Owls) Marching Band from Veracruz, Mexico, were chosen to perform at the Rose Parade, it was a dream come true. So imagine their disappointment when the youngsters, age 11 to 15, were told the parade might be canceled due to rain.

But that’s when Federation Veracruzana USA and the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre stepped in, organizing an impromptu New Year’s Eve dinner and concert at the Church in Hollywood.

It was a festive evening with great food and a lively concert performed by 30 of the band members. The band was awarded a certificate of congratulations from a U.S. Congressman and medals from Federation Veracruzana USA. Each band member also received a copy of The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

And the best news of all—the storm clouds parted and the parade went on, with the Buhos of Veracruz proudly representing their country to the thousands who lined Colorado Boulevard, in Pasadena, and the estimated 28.5 million people who watched the 134th Rose Parade on TV.

To learn more about the Churches of Scientology in Los Angeles, visit the Scientology website. See how Scientology Churches and Scientologists in the City of Angeles contribute to the city and celebrate the diversity of the community.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here

You just read:

Church of Scientology Hosts the Band Selected to Represent Mexico at the Rose Parade

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Church of Scientology Hosts the Band Selected to Represent Mexico at the Rose Parade
2023: Scientologists Launch a Yearlong Celebration the Universal Declaration of Human Rights
The Snow Will Go On (Despite New Year's Day Rain)
View All Stories From This Author