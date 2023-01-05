The Snow Will Go On (Despite New Year's Day Rain)

An unforgettable afternoon, for as long as it lasted, on L. Ron Hubbard Way What a joy to start the year with a romp in the snow But mother nature only held off so long before rain clouds interrupted the fun.

Winter Festival at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite rain clouds drenching Los Angeles with a record 2 to 5 inches in a New Year’s storm, the sun made an appearance on L. Ron Hubbard Way, bringing joy to hundreds of children—until the heavens parted and the downpour began.

In the meantime, the looks on the faces of the children as they plummeted down the snow slide created with 15 tons of real snow testified to this being an unforgettable afternoon for as long as it lasted.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles looks forward to organizing many more community events in the coming year.

The iconic headquarters of the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010. It is designed to provide the ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

