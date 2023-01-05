The Snow Will Go On (Despite New Year's Day Rain)

An unforgettable afternoon, for as long as it lasted, on L. Ron Hubbard Way

An unforgettable afternoon, for as long as it lasted, on L. Ron Hubbard Way

What a joy to start the year with a romp in the snow

What a joy to start the year with a romp in the snow

But mother nature only held off so long before rain clouds interrupted the fun.

But mother nature only held off so long before rain clouds interrupted the fun.

Winter Festival at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite rain clouds drenching Los Angeles with a record 2 to 5 inches in a New Year’s storm, the sun made an appearance on L. Ron Hubbard Way, bringing joy to hundreds of children—until the heavens parted and the downpour began.

In the meantime, the looks on the faces of the children as they plummeted down the snow slide created with 15 tons of real snow testified to this being an unforgettable afternoon for as long as it lasted.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles looks forward to organizing many more community events in the coming year.

The iconic headquarters of the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010. It is designed to provide the ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

To learn more, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles or watch Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV channel 320, at www.Scientology.tv, through mobile apps, or via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

The Snow Will Go On (Despite New Year's Day Rain)

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Church of Scientology Hosts the Band Selected to Represent Mexico at the Rose Parade
2023: Scientologists Launch a Yearlong Celebration the Universal Declaration of Human Rights
The Snow Will Go On (Despite New Year's Day Rain)
View All Stories From This Author