Georgia Gains First Big Jerry's Fencing Franchise
Big Jerry’s currently has 16 operational territories throughout the country.
This is a great start to the new year. We’re excited to be serving such a huge need in Georgia.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia is gaining a new Big Jerry’s Fencing territory this month thanks to a new deal closed at the turn of the new year. This franchise is Georgia’s very first Big Jerry’s Fencing.
— Jerry Davis, Founder and Owner of the Big Jerry’s Fencing
The territory, Big Jerry’s Fencing of Northeast Georgia, is owned by franchisees Michael and Karen Hagen. The deal was closed this week. “This is a great start to the new year. We’re excited to be serving such a huge need in Georgia,” stated Jerry Davis, founder of Big Jerry’s Fencing. “This team is well equipped for Big Jerry’s ownership and we are looking forward to growing with them within this location.”
The new Big Jerry’s franchise will primarily service Putnam, Greene, Morgan, Oconee, Walton, Barrow, and Gwinnett counties.
The fencing franchise has grown quickly since its franchise launch in 2021. Big Jerry’s can be found in seven different states with 16 operational territories. States include North Carolina, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Florida, Idaho, Tennessee, and Georgia.
As for future growth, Davis says there’s more to come. “Our team is expecting another three territories to close very soon and we have hopes of covering the Gulf Coast in 2023,” he said.
The company is seeking new franchise partners to join its network. The franchise website for the company lists vendor partnerships, corporate training, a dedicated support team, and a protected territory as some of the perks of franchise ownership. Learn more about the Big Jerry’s franchise opportunity at www.bigjerrysfencing.com/franchise-opportunities.
ABOUT Big Jerry’s Fencing
Big Jerry’s Fencing is revolutionizing the fencing industry through modern technology and hassle-free estimates. The company provides both residential and commercial fencing all in various styles. Estimates are always free. For more information about Big Jerry’s Fencing and to find a location near you, visit www.bigjerrysfencing.com.
Robert Haligowski
Big Jerry's Fencing
+1 904-703-6344
robert@bigjerrysfencing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube