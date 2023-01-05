During CES 2023, JLab Will Debut Its New Hearing Health Category, Ultra-Small Earbuds, And Its First Mechanical Keyboard

New JLab Introductions Feature Best-In-Class Technologies At Surprising Price Points

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA; Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab has a long history of debuting products during CES that change how people think about their personal audio devices and computer peripherals. At CES 2023, JLab is turning up the volume of its usual innovation announcements in a different way. Coinciding with CES 2023, JLab will showcase its new hearing health category for children and adults, along with the brand's smallest true wireless earbuds to date, its first mechanical keyboard, and one of the first dual-driver earbuds in the market with LE Audio. Among the new products JLab will be unveiling during CES 2023 will be its first line of over-the-counter hearing aids and the JBuds Mini, a new earbud design that is 30% smaller than anything the brand has introduced to date.

JLab Enters Hearing Health Category With Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids For Adults, And Hearing Protection Products For All Ages

With the FDA's approval of over-the-counter hearing aids, hearing health is expected to rise in consumer interest and become a high-growth category for both brands and retailers.

JLab is entering the hearing health category with the same combination of incredible value, accessible price, and innovation that has made it one of the best-selling brands of true wireless earbuds in the U.S. Its new Hearing Health category includes preventative protective devices for adults, children, and infants, along with over-the-counter hearing aids for adults who currently suffer from mild-to-moderate hearing loss.

Hearing loss is the third most common chronic physical condition in the U.S. and carries multiple negative societal and functional characteristics. According to a study published by the Archives of Internal Medicine, more than 80% of adults over 50 who have hearing loss do not wear them, with many citing financial reasons as an underlying factor. With the cost of some high-end hearing aids reaching over $10,000, it is not surprising that financial concerns are cited.

In its over-the-counter hearing aid collection, JLab will be introducing an OTC Hearing Aid ($99 – estimated retail price), as well as a Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aid (Retail price still TBD). These new in-ear hearing aids from JLab feature a discreet design, iOS, and Android streaming compatibility, impressive battery life, and a class-leading two-year warranty. Learn more about JLab OTC hearing aids.

As part of its hearing protection line of products, JLab is introducing the JBuds Protect earplugs for adults, which feature 2 levels of adjustable noise reduction, and the JBuddies Protect (both $19 MSRP) over-ear protection for infants to teens. Learn more about JLab hearing protection products.

New True Wireless Products Offer Premium Sound And Tiny Size

During CES 2023, JLab will unveil new earbuds products at both ends of the true wireless spectrum. Proving that big things can come in small packages, the new JBuds Mini ($39 – MSRP) are 30% smaller than JLab's GO Air POP earbuds with a case smaller than Airpods, and feature 6mm drivers, touch controls, 20+ hours of playtime, and Bluetooth multipoint to connect to multiple devices simultaneously.

The new Epic Air Lab Edition earbuds ($199 – MSRP) are JLab's most premium hybrid dual-driver earbuds featuring Knowles balanced armatures. JLab's first hybrid dual-driver earbuds feature a 10mm dynamic driver and a Knowles® balanced armature driver to create the most detailed, balanced and clear sound from a JLab earbud ever. The Epic Air Lab Edition feature a Type-C dongle to deliver Bluetooth LE audio for extremely low latency when watching video or playing games, multiple noise canceling modes, Bluetooth multipoint, 54+ hours of playtime and customizable active noise canceling through the JLab Sound App.

JLab Responds To Customer Feedback And Updates Work Collection With New Mechanical Keyboard

JLab launched its three-tiered Work Collection during the summer of 2022, providing productivity solutions for remote workers and others seeking mice, keyboards, and other peripherals tailored to their changing needs. While consumer response was strong, many customers requested that JLab release a mechanical version that matched the features of its Epic Keyboard, with the feel of mechanical switches. The new JLab Epic Mechanical ($129-estimated price) features quiet, Kailh brown switches, 104 illuminated keys, and a media knob for fast switching between devices and fully customizable in the JLab Work App.

"The CES show always has exciting announcements from brands, but for JLab, this is our largest expansion in terms of categories yet. We've been known for years for providing a surprising value in true wireless and peripherals. But in addition to our new releases in those categories, we're making a major leap into the hearing health sector," commented JLab CEO Win Cramer. "I'm just wondering if Kim Kardashian will pay us the ultimate compliment by coming out with a dupe of one of these products like she did with another audio brand."

Product details for JLab's new releases follow.

JBuddies Protect ($19 – MSRP)

Over-ear hearing protection designed to help prevent overstimulation.

Fully adjustable — designed to fit a wide range of head sizes from infants to teens

Cloud foam cushions for optimal noise reduction and durability

​Cushioned headband and earcups for ultimate comfort

Foldable design for easy storage/travel​

ANSI Certified with NRR rating of 23 dB

JBuds Protect adult earplugs ($19 – MSRP)

Adult hearing protection earbuds designed with rotating sound tube for two levels of noise reduction.

Includes carrying case

Silicone/Foam/Tri-Flange tips included

JBuds Mini ($39 – estimated retail price)

JLab's smallest design ever, 30% smaller than its critically acclaimed GO Air Pop and 50% smaller than JBuds Air; Smallest case ever works as a keychain and is smaller than Airpods.

20+ hours playtime (6+ in each earbud)

Bluetooth multipoint connects to multiple devices at once

Dual Connect technology allows each bud to be used independently

Touch controls

Google Fast Pair

ENC microphones

Included Type-C charging case (24+ hours) and three sets of gel eartips

2-year warranty

Epic Lab Edition earbuds ($199 – estimated retail price)

JLab's first hybrid dual-driver earbuds.

Hybrid dual driver design with 10mm dynamic driver and Knowles balanced armature driver

Type C dongle provides extreme low latency and Bluetooth LE Audio

Smart Hybrid Active Noise Canceling + JLab's Be Aware Audio for allowing ambient sounds to filter in

Dual Connect technology allows each bud to be used independently

Touch controls

Google Fast Pair

ENC microphone

Included charging case with USB C Charging Case and wireless QI charge compatible and three sets of gel eartips

2-year warranty

Mechanical Keyboard ($129 – estimated retail price)

A productivity-focused wireless mechanical keyboard with silent red switches.

​Quiet Kailh brown switches for distraction-free typing

Multiple connection options: 2.4 USB Dongle + Bluetooth connection options up to 3 devices

Slim design with low-profile keycaps

Illuminated keys via white LED

Fully customizable through JLab Work App

JLab Media Knob​ to switch between multiple devices

Full keyboard with numeric pad, 104 keys total

2000 mAh battery

2-year warranty

All of the new products JLab will be highlighting during the 2023 CES event are expected to be available during the third quarter of 2023.

Attachments

JLab Media JLab 8583803436 media@jlab.com