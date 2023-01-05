Jon Wilhelm Bobsled Dr. Jon Wilhelm Bobsled USABS 2022 Bobsled

USOPC Sports Medicine invites Dr. Wilhelm to support USA Bobsled Skeleton Athletes at the USABS 2022 Push Championships in Lake Placid, NY

LAKE PLACID, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USOPC is the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee that is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Their goal is protecting, supporting, and empowering American athletes and stewarding the Olympic and Paralympic movements in the U.S. Being an Olympic committee, the athletic ability and support that is provided to Olympians and future Olympians is world class. The best athletes need the best in sports medicine support. This is where Dr. Jon Wilhelm comes in; he was the single out-of-state sports medicine practitioner that was chosen to fly in to look after and care for USA Bobsled Skeleton athletes. That is no small feat in itself, it shows tremendous trust from USOPC Sports Medicine in Dr. Wilhelm for his ability to serve some of the world's greatest athletes. It also speaks to his professionalism and extensive knowledge in sports medicine and sports chiropractic methods.

This is not Dr. Wilhelm’s first rodeo, so to speak. This marks his ninth consecutive season his expertise has been requested with the USABS (USA Bobsled Skeleton) National Team. Bobsleigh has always been a dangerous sport to participate in because of the speed, which regularly tops out around 80 miles per hour, lack of seat belts and high- G forces that the athlete is subjected to. Even if there is no collision or crash it puts a tremendous amount of stress on the athlete’s body. Therefore, there is always a team with emergency medical training ready to triage serious injuries. While his expertise is utilized for this type of emergencies, Dr. Wilhelm is also there to care for the athletes before and after their races. For example, an athlete might have sustained an injury on a turn, lifting a sled, sprinting, or weight training, in this case, Dr. Wilhelm will assess the injury and movement dysfunction, so they can get back on the track and compete. And in other cases, the athlete has no injury, but they are assessed and treated for stability and movement, and treated so they are better fit to perform, this approach is called Performance Therapy, and it is where Dr. Wilhelm really shines.

USABS began their competitive season September 28th, September 30th and October 1st at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid, NY with Bobsled National Push Championships. Both pilots and brakemen teams competed in Mt. Van Hoevenberg’s state of the art ice house facility. The competition was decided by the lowest combined time from the best two heats of each discipline. Not only does Mt. Van Hoevenberg facilitate races, but they also provide on-ice training for everyone from the national team and Olympic hopefuls to kids looking to be the next Steven Holcomb. Competing in push championships is one of the first steps athletes take to make the USA Bobsled National Team. With that much talent sliding around, USOPC wanted the very best in sports medicine to watch over the event and help the athletes that need it so, naturally, Dr. Wilhelm was the first and only call Ben Towne, ATC, USOPC sports medicine athletic trainer, made to a non-local sports medicine practitioner. Ben asked if he was able to fly in to help him and his team watch over the health of the athletes. Dr. Wilhelm was honored to be considered and was excited to help the team professionally. He immediately accepted the invitation.

Lake Placid has a long, storied history of hosting Olympic events and trials, in addition to countless World Class events over the years. It is a top destination for anyone who loves winter sports. That is why Dr. Wilhelm jumped at the opportunity to work with such great athletes and fellow sports medicine practitioners. When asked about the experience, Dr. Wilhelm recounted, “I was grateful to once again have the opportunity to help USABS athletes achieve. Seeing their work and sacrifice is inspiring and being part of their journey in some small positive way is why I am a sports chiropractor.”