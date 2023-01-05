FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 1, 2022

Governor-Elect Pillen Announces School Finance Reform Committee

LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced the initial members of a new School Finance Reform Committee, which will provide recommendations on how to update and reform the state's school aid formula.

Below is the groups and individuals on the School Finance Reform Committee:

Governor-elect Jim Pillen, Chairman

Members of Governor-elect Pillen's Policy Team

State Senator Rita Sanders

State Senator Tom Briese

Members of STANCE including Lakeview Superintendent Dr. Aaron Plas and Seward Superintendent Dr. Josh Fields

Members of Omaha Public Schools including Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan

Members of Lincoln Public Schools including Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman

Retired school superintendent and CEO of Avenues Scholars Dr. Ken Bird

Nebraska Association of School Boards

Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association

The Nebraska Farm Bureau

The Nebraska Cattlemen

Americans for Prosperity-Nebraska

"This committee is the start of fulfilling my promise to update our antiquated school aid formula," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Of our 244 school districts, only 86 receive any state aid. The formula is not fair, it is not Nebraska, and it gives up on our kids. I'll be collaborating with these experienced educators, policymakers, and stakeholders to come up with recommendations on how we are going to reform TEEOSA, so that we can come together and create a system that invests in every Nebraska student."

"Our state aid formula leaves out over 70,000 Nebraska students from receiving any equalization aid," said Kenny Zoeller, Governor-elect Pillen's Policy Director. "Districts that receive equalization aid get an average of $3400 per student while the vast majority of districts receive nothing. The stakeholders on this committee will be focused on finding ways we can have an educational funding system where the state does not pick winners and losers."

"I look forward to working with the committee to find common ground to reform our state aid to schools," said State Senator Rita Sanders. "Reforming the TEEOSA formula will be a key part of fixing our broken property tax system and providing a brighter future for Nebraska students."

