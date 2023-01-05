FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 5, 2022

CONTACT: John Gage

(531) 510-8529

John.Gage@Nebraska.gov

Governor-Elect Pillen Seeks Applicants for Senate and LD 21 Vacancies

LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will seek qualified applicants to fill the upcoming vacancies for the U.S. Senate and Legislative District 21.

U.S. Senate Vacancy

Senator Sasse's resignation as U.S. Senator will be effective January 8, 2023. To have an expeditious process to ensure Nebraska's congressional delegation is returned to full strength as quickly as possible, Governor-elect Pillen will begin receiving applications and evaluating candidates immediately.

Applicants are requested to submit materials by December 23, 2022 to the Office of the Governor-elect at www.nebraska.gov/appointments or by mail to the Nebraska State Capitol Room 1315, 1445 K St, Lincoln, NE 68508.

Legislative District 21 Vacancy

Speaker Hilgers' resignation as a representative of Legislative District 21 will be effective January 3, 2023. Consistent with past practice during gubernatorial transitions, Governor-elect Pillen will work with Governor Ricketts to consider applicants and make an appointment.

Applicants are requested to submit materials by December 19, 2022 to the Office of the Governor-elect at www.nebraska.gov/appointments or by mail to the Nebraska State Capitol Room 1315, 1445 K St, Lincoln, NE 68508.

