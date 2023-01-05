FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 7, 2022

Governor-Elect Pillen's Statement on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen made the following statement in observance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

"On this Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, let us recall the sacrifice and bravery of the 2,403 Americans and 22 Nebraska heroes who gave their lives in service of our country," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Their courage should forever serve as a reminder of the enduring American spirit, the ideals our country stands and fights for, and the unwavering devotion of all our veterans and active duty servicemembers."

