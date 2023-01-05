Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,856 in the last 365 days.

Governor-Elect Pillen's Statement on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 7, 2022

CONTACT: John Gage
(531) 510-8529
John.Gage@Nebraska.gov

 

Governor-Elect Pillen's Statement on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen made the following statement in observance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

"On this Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, let us recall the sacrifice and bravery of the 2,403 Americans and 22 Nebraska heroes who gave their lives in service of our country," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Their courage should forever serve as a reminder of the enduring American spirit, the ideals our country stands and fights for, and the unwavering devotion of all our veterans and active duty servicemembers."

###

You just read:

Governor-Elect Pillen's Statement on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.