Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,842 in the last 365 days.

Governor-Elect Pillen Announces Breakthrough Agreement With State Troopers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 21, 2022

CONTACT: John Gage
(531) 510-8529
John.Gage@Nebraska.gov

 

Governor-Elect Pillen Announces Breakthrough Agreement With State Troopers

LINCOLN, NE –Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced his team has reached a breakthrough agreement with the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council (SLEBC) that will take effect July 1, 2023. The agreement shows Governor-elect Pillen's commitment to law and order and includes the largest pay increase for State Troopers in the past two decades.

"The highest calling of the government is to protect its citizens," said Governor-elect Pillen."The Nebraska State Patrol is an integral part of keeping our people safe. This new contract is part of my commitment to ensure law enforcement has the necessary tools, funding, and manpower needed to protect our communities. I will continue to look for more opportunities to back law enforcement and invest in our justice system."

"It was clear from the beginning that Governor Pillen agreed and made the negotiations a priority," said Dan Fiala, the President of the State Enforcement Bargaining Council and the State Troopers Association. "It's a historic deal. Now we just need to get the welcome mat out to bring new people into the Patrol."

The contract agreement with SLEBC includes:

  • A new hiring rate of $30 an hour, a $5.43 increase from the current rate
  • Largest pay increase for Patrol Troopers in 20 years
  • Enhanced pay for Patrol Troopers with specialty assignments
  • Incentives to help Troopers be better trained and equipped

###

You just read:

Governor-Elect Pillen Announces Breakthrough Agreement With State Troopers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.