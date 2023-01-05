Submit Release
Asure to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12, 2023

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12, 2023. The Company will be attending the conference virtually.

Asure’s President and Chief Revenue Officer Eyal Goldstein and Chief Financial Officer John Pence will present as well as hold one-on-one virtual investor meetings at the conference. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Asure management, please contact your Needham representative or Asure’s investor relations team at (949) 574-3860 or ASUR@gatewayir.com.

About Asure Software, Inc.
Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of HCM software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate resources so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as HR services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

Company Contact:
Randal Rudniski, Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis & Investor Relations
Asure Software, Inc.
512-859-3562
randal.rudniski@asuresoftware.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Tom Colton and Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
ASUR@gatewayir.com


