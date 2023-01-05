Surgical Monitors Market will worth USD 756.9 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Surgical Monitors Market Size By Screen Size (<22.9 inches, 23.0 – 26.9 inches, 27.0 - 32.9 inches, 33.0 - 41.9 inches and >42.0 inches), By Application (Operating Room and Endoscopy), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Centre, Hospitals and Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the surgical monitors market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the surgical monitors market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as screen size, application, end-user and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global surgical monitors market are Novanta, Sony, Barco, Eizo Inc., Stryker, Olympus Corporation, NDS Surgical imaging, Kmw Group, Steris, Berchtold Corporation, Skytron LLC, BPL Medical Technologies, Boston Scientific, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, 3M Healthcare among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide surgical monitors market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Surgical monitors are widely used in operating rooms, in order to keep track of patients’ body activity during surgical procedures. With new high-definition adjustments in their displays, surgical monitors are gaining a competitive advantage over traditional CRT devices. There is a growing number of people with chronic diseases and wasting diseases due to the ageing population, which has increased the demand for diagnostic testing. Moreover, surgical monitor markets are in high demand because geriatric patients are more likely to develop chronic illnesses. There are many factors which are hampering the growth of the market, particularly in countries where reimbursement is insufficient, the high cost of surgical monitors is a major restraint on market growth and installation cost of the devices. Healthcare providers are being forced to take advantage of their potential to provide product choices in light of the growing demand for better standards of care in general healthcare activities; many new players are launching surgical monitors with high-quality displays with high resolutions to increase the clarity of the images and attract more consumers. The surgical monitor displays surgical images, x-ray images etc., of patients. Vascular treatments are moving forward at a rapid rate, due to the rising number of procedures over time.

Scope of Surgical Monitors Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Screen Size, Application, End-User, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Novanta, Sony, Barco, Eizo Inc., Stryker, Olympus Corporation, NDS Surgical imaging, Kmw Group, Steris, Berchtold Corporation, Skytron LLC, BPL Medical Technologies, Boston Scientific, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, 3M Healthcare among others.

Segmentation Analysis

<22.9 inches are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The screen size segment includes <22.9 inches, 23.0 – 26.9 inches, 27.0- 32.9 inches, 33.0- 41.9 inches and >42.0’’ inches. The<22.9 inches segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Surgical monitors under 22.9 inches screen size are becoming increasingly popular with the advancements in technology, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

Operating rooms are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment includes the operating room and endoscopy. The operating room segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. An operating room surgical monitor is a medical-grade screen designed to aid in guiding image-guided surgery. Surgical monitors are usually used in endoscopy or interventional radiology procedures. As surgical monitors are used in operating rooms to display critical patient information, including PACS images and vital signs, the market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Hospitals are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment includes ambulatory surgical centres, hospitals and clinics. The hospital segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing procedural volume in hospitals, and hospitals' financial support for the introduction of technologically advanced patient surgical monitoring devices, contribute a large share in the growth of the segment. In addition to providing instant visualization of intricate patient anatomy during surgery, surgical displays provide critical patient information, including vital signs and X-rays to the surgical staff during a procedure, while providing a crisp view of the surgical field.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for skull deformity implants include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. the adoption of advanced surgical monitoring technology and favourable government policies that enable the purchase and reimbursement of advanced surgical imaging devices, the surgical monitor market in North America is growing.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's surgical monitors market size was valued at USD 54.6 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 58.6 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 0.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Genetic disorders and chronic illnesses, as well as cutting-edge medical infrastructure and reimbursement options, are the primary drivers of market growth in the country.

China

China’s surgical monitors market size was valued at USD 54.99 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 59.5 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 1% from 2023 to 2030.

Due to the increase in healthcare facilities, the requirement for continuous training for medical students and new doctors, the number of surgical monitor devices, technological advancement, and improvements in administrative efficiency, the market is expected to grow in the country.

India

India's surgical monitors market size was valued at USD 42.3 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 46.16 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 1.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing technology, higher healthcare spending, an ageing demographic trend, changing epidemiological patterns, and changing patient care methods are causing the surgical monitor market to expand rapidly in the country.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand for the rising demand for surgical monitors in operating rooms, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

