OP360 2022 growth and expansion drive high expectations for 2023
2022 double-digit growth and strong talent are the foundation of OP360's aggressive 2023 goals and direction
2023 will be our showcase year - bringing more global logos, onboarding even smarter people, and solving unique customer challenges while remaining committed to helping our communities come what may.”RIDGEFIELD, CT, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OP360, a global provider of outsourcing and customer experience services is pleased to provide its clients and partners with an overview of Company highlights and achievements from 2022 and insight into the potential it believes lies ahead in 2023.
— Ben Roberts, President OP360
GROWTH AND EXPANSION
In addition to the geographic expansion into Davao City, Philippines, and continued expansion in its existing facilities in Barranquilla, Colombia and Cebu, Philippines, OP360 has seen organic growth of 45% in global staff and a 41% increase in leadership staffing to manage its 33% increase in year over year billables. As a testament to OP360’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, women in leadership positions exceeded 45%. The company is expected to close out the year with mid double digit growth leaning on a foundation of strong existing clients and a stable of new mid to late-stage startup companies. OP360 has leveraged its unique internal lead generation program, executive sales leadership, and externally focused Advisor program to optimize and accelerate new client acquisition.
EMPLOYEE WELLNESS
OP360 employees continue to rate their employee satisfaction at 94% - reflecting the unique programs provided to drive a better work/life balance. In Cebu, OP360 has partnered with SWAT Mobility, a Singapore-based mobility tech company, to launch OP360 Mobility. This program reduces multimodal commutes to one closed-loop private service, from home to work and vice versa enabling a convenient and reliable commute while safeguarding the health of our employees by reducing contact with large populations. Other programs intended to motivate and recognize all employees include its year-end “Shop Til You Drop” award and President’s Club to acknowledge the top employee referrers and performers.
COMMUNITY GIVE BACK
OP360 is proud to actively participate and improve the communities from which they operate. In 2022, OP360 Cares raised a total of PHP1.5M for its adopted communities. These funds were raised solely from employee pledges, matched 100% by OP360, and used by beneficiaries for priority projects like rehabilitation from typhoon Odette, classroom expansions, and the creation of smart classrooms. Our beneficiaries include Don Vicente Rama Memorial Elementary School SPED Center, Hipodromo Elementary School, Inayawan National High School, Regional Haven for Women & Children, and Estaca Integrated School.
AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS
2022 was a monumental year for awards with OP360 winning six Stevie awards in the following categories:
2022 Stevie International Business Awards - Founding Team of the Year (Gold): Recognizing the achievements of Tim, Ben, Dave, and Aaron—our founding team—since the beginning of 2020 in transforming OP360, driving its global expansion, and continuing their philanthropic work
2022 Stevie International Business Awards - Customer Service Team of the Year (Silver): Honoring OP360’s customer service team for its unwavering dedication to delivering quality customer experience and propensity for going beyond clients’ needs.
2022 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards - Most Valuable Corporate Response: COVID-19 (Silver): Recognizing OP360’s exemplary response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the well-being of our constituents and employees, demonstrating perseverance to continue innovating and succeed.
2022 Stevie Awards for Great Employers - Employer of the Year (Other Industries) (Silver): Recognizing OP360 as among the world’s best employers since the beginning of 2020 for achieving employee relations success and community engagement while overseeing business operations.
2022 Stevie International Business Awards - Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year (OP360 Cares) (Bronze): Recognizing OP360’s contributions to its local communities through OP360 Cares, the philanthropic arm established to foster and sustain meaningful relationships with community partners through various collaborative initiatives.
PARTNERSHIPS & NETWORKING
OP360 continues expanding its hardware, software, and AI technology partnerships to design and deliver leading-edge solutions to its clients. With the addition of 40 strategic partners in 2022, the company is ready to tackle the most challenging customer experience issues in 2023 and beyond.
2022 was the inaugural year for Cocktails and Convos, an exclusive invitation-only series of networking and knowledge-sharing events focused on bringing together the sharpest minds in the customer experience space. With more than 188 companies in attendance at seven events, OP360 expects to expand Cocktails and Convos into the industry-targeted knowledge space in 2023.
2023 AND BEYOND
To reflect its exponential growth and international reach, OP360 will be launching a new look that better represents its brand values and personality. This bold new design refresh and tagline “A better way” will showcase the “colors” of OP360’s diverse global cultures as well as its commitment to its extremely inclusive talent pool and clear differentiators that set OP360 apart from its competitors.
Cocktails and Convos will continue to be a mainstay in promoting knowledge sharing and high-intensity networking amongst industry professionals focused on taking customer experience to the next level with scheduled events planned in Santa Monica, Austin, NYC, San Francisco, Boston, and Salt Lake City.
About OP360
OP360 was founded in 2006 to be a trusted global workforce partner and one-stop, full-service outsourcing company that delivers streamlined solutions for brands and businesses all while reducing costs, improving service levels, and growing top-line performance. Thanks to the combination of incredible people, innovative technology, and progressive thought leadership, OP360 continually raises the bar of world-class customer experience and is a fast-growing global workforce solutions provider for both medium-sized and large Fortune 500 companies. The company is passionate about enabling business agility, innovation, and competitive advantage for its clients—and each day is guided by the core values of acting with integrity and committing to its clients’ success. Learn more at www.op360.com
