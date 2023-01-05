Submit Release
IFIC Names Andy Mitchell as its New President and CEO

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that Andrew “Andy” Mitchell has been named the organization’s new President and CEO, following an extensive national search. The appointment takes effect January 16, 2023. Mr. Mitchell will also become President and Board Chair of the IFSE Institute, IFIC’s wholly-owned financial services education arm.

“Andy brings more than 30 years of investment industry and leadership experience to this role, along with a compelling vision for the future of our industry,” said Rick Headrick, Chair, IFIC Board of Directors. “It was clear to the Board that Andy is the right person to lead IFIC and we are looking forward to this next phase of the organization’s evolution.”

Mr. Mitchell joins IFIC from SEI Investments Company Canada, where he was Managing Director, Head of Asset Management Distribution. Prior to joining SEI in 2013, he held senior leadership roles at Worldsource Wealth Management, Standard Life Canada, and Bank of America Canada. He earned a Master’s in Business Administration from Dalhousie University.

“I am very proud and honoured to have been selected to lead IFIC,” said Mr. Mitchell. “I am excited about working with the IFIC team, our Board and our many industry volunteers as we seek to build on the organization’s strengths to tackle the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Mr. Mitchell succeeds Paul Bourque, who announced his plan to retire in June 2022. “The Board is grateful to Paul for his exemplary leadership over his six years at the helm,” added Mr. Headrick. “IFIC benefitted immensely from Paul’s expertise and his stellar reputation for being an honest, collegial and reasonable voice for our industry and the investors we serve.”

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, dealers, professional and back-office service providers, to strengthen the integrity of the investment funds industry, foster public confidence in investment funds, and enable investors to achieve good outcomes. By connecting savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

For more information, please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


