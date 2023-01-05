Mathematica Joins Adaptation Research Alliance to Advance Climate Resilience Measurement
Membership underscores organization’s continued investment in growing climate practiceWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mathematica today announced that it has joined the Adaptation Research Alliance (ARA), an international collaborative of researchers, funders, policymakers, and practitioners pursuing action-oriented research to inform climate adaptation solutions and increase resilience efforts.
Becoming a member of the ARA network is the latest investment in Mathematica’s commitment to growing its interdisciplinary climate practice. Mathematica helps clients and decision makers understand the impacts of climate change, seeking innovative ways to drive action, shape policy, and strengthen programming and evaluation through data-driven insights.
“I’m thrilled that Mathematica has the opportunity to work with our fellow members of the Adaptation Research Alliance to make meaningful progress in climate adaptation solutions and resilience measurement,” said Tulika Narayan, vice president of climate change at Mathematica. “The only way to effectively make our communities more resilient to current and future climate shocks and stressors is through collaboration across sectors, national borders, and capacities. Together, we can share evidence and ideas to truly move the needle on climate action.”
With global adaptation finance pledges on the rise, especially after the COP 27 conference held last fall, the ability to effectively measure the impacts of such investments is becoming increasingly important. To support progress in resilience measurement, Mathematica will continue to draw on its rigorous research expertise, advanced analytics and decision support tools, and ability to foster cross-sector collaboration. For example, its interactive ClimaWATCH tool integrates, analyzes, and visualizes extreme weather data, social vulnerability indicators, and health care measures to boost adaptation and resilience efforts. In addition, Mathematica convened a group of resilience measurement experts in December 2022 to discuss leading measurement approaches, related challenges and opportunities, and implementation.
Visit Mathematica’s website for more information about the company’s expanding climate-related solutions and expertise.
Colleen Psomas
Mathematica
+1 202-484-4686 ext. 25686
cpsomas@mathematica-mpr.com