Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,901 in the last 365 days.

Mathematica Joins Adaptation Research Alliance to Advance Climate Resilience Measurement

Membership underscores organization’s continued investment in growing climate practice

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mathematica today announced that it has joined the Adaptation Research Alliance (ARA), an international collaborative of researchers, funders, policymakers, and practitioners pursuing action-oriented research to inform climate adaptation solutions and increase resilience efforts.

Becoming a member of the ARA network is the latest investment in Mathematica’s commitment to growing its interdisciplinary climate practice. Mathematica helps clients and decision makers understand the impacts of climate change, seeking innovative ways to drive action, shape policy, and strengthen programming and evaluation through data-driven insights.

“I’m thrilled that Mathematica has the opportunity to work with our fellow members of the Adaptation Research Alliance to make meaningful progress in climate adaptation solutions and resilience measurement,” said Tulika Narayan, vice president of climate change at Mathematica. “The only way to effectively make our communities more resilient to current and future climate shocks and stressors is through collaboration across sectors, national borders, and capacities. Together, we can share evidence and ideas to truly move the needle on climate action.”

With global adaptation finance pledges on the rise, especially after the COP 27 conference held last fall, the ability to effectively measure the impacts of such investments is becoming increasingly important. To support progress in resilience measurement, Mathematica will continue to draw on its rigorous research expertise, advanced analytics and decision support tools, and ability to foster cross-sector collaboration. For example, its interactive ClimaWATCH tool integrates, analyzes, and visualizes extreme weather data, social vulnerability indicators, and health care measures to boost adaptation and resilience efforts. In addition, Mathematica convened a group of resilience measurement experts in December 2022 to discuss leading measurement approaches, related challenges and opportunities, and implementation.

Visit Mathematica’s website for more information about the company’s expanding climate-related solutions and expertise.

Colleen Psomas
Mathematica
+1 202-484-4686 ext. 25686
cpsomas@mathematica-mpr.com

You just read:

Mathematica Joins Adaptation Research Alliance to Advance Climate Resilience Measurement

Distribution channels: Environment, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Natural Disasters, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.